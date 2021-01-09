Williams Increases its Technical Partnership with Mercedes for 2022

Williams Racing has had a strong relationship with Mercedes for over half a decade now and has used Mercedes power units since 2014. Current Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff was once a key figure in the team and George Russell is a Mercedes junior driver. Now it seems like the Williams and Mercedes relationship will go a step further from 2022, as the Grove-based team will use more Mercedes components in its cars.

Jack Aitken (GBR) / (KOR) Williams Racing FW43. Formula One Testing, Tuesday 15th December 2020. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Image: Williams)

Once the 2022 regulations come into effect, Williams will be using Mercedes gearboxes as well as other related hydraulic components developed by the German manufacturer. This is an unprecedented step for the team; traditionally it has built its own gearboxes and hydraulics systems in-house.

This new approach of using more Mercedes-sourced components will mean that Williams will be able to focus its limited budget on other aspects of manufacturing and car development. Williams will continue to develop other chassis components independently, retaining its status as a Formula 1 constructor.

Jack Aitken (GBR) / (KOR) Williams Racing FW43. Sakhir Grand Prix, Saturday 5th December 2020. Sakhir, Bahrain. (Image: Williams)

“I’m pleased to see our great relationship with Mercedes extend beyond the supply of engines,” stated Team Principal Simon Roberts.

“Williams is an independent team, but Formula One is always evolving, and as a team we must be agile to react to the current climate in order to put the team in the best position to be competitive on track.

“This long-term agreement with Mercedes is a positive step and forms part of our strategic objectives for the future whilst we will still retain our design and manufacturing capabilities in-house.”

Toto Wolff, 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, Friday – Steve Etherington

“We are pleased to expand our technical cooperation with Williams through this new agreement,” stated Toto Wolff on the new increased Williams-Mercedes partnership.

“For Williams, it makes sense to acquire the integrated powertrain after running our power units since 2014 and for our team, it makes sense in terms of economies of scale to supply another team under the new rules.

“This is a project we have been discussing with Williams for some time and I am glad we have been able to bring this extension to fruition.”

Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43. Sakhir Grand Prix, Friday 4th December 2020. Sakhir, Bahrain. (Image: Williams)

Williams has already confirmed that its driver lineup of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will remain for the 2021 season. The team will be running a development version of its FW43 car for the 2021 season due to the delay in the introduction of the new regulations until 2022. Williams will also be supplying the battery packs for the Gen 3 Formula E cars in 2022.