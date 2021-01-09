Zak O’Sullivan joins Carlin for 2021 BRDC British F3 Campaign

Zak O’Sullivan has graduated to Carlin for the upcoming 2021 BRDC British Formula 3 season.

O’Sullivan recently finished second in the 2020 F4 British Championship, finishing on the podium 18 times in total, winning more races than any other driver in British F4. He also recently took part in a winter testing programme in the Tatuus British F3 Car ahead of his debut in the series next Easter.

O’Sullivan commented: “My long term goal is to reach Formula One and after a successful first season together, I’m delighted to e staying with Carlin as I take my next step towards that aim. I’ve already had three tests in the car and have really enjoyed it every time. It’s a sizeable step up from the F4 car and I always enjoy jumping into something quicker.

“On the face of it, the calendar is quite similar to last year but we get to run on the GP versions of circuits and also get Spa, which will be really cool. I’m really looking forward to that – I’ve driven it a lot on sims but never raced on it in real life. Last year went really well with Carlin and I’m looking forward to continuing that“.

Trevor Carlin added: “We are thrilled to keep Zak in the Carlin family and take him to the British Formula Three Championship where he will doubtless hit the ground running. He’s already been impressive in winter testing and has used everything he’s learnt in his brilliant debut season in 2020 and is applying that knowledge in the more powerful British F3 car. I can’t wait to see what he can achieve in 2021″.