AKKA ASP announces Pro driver line-ups for the 2021 Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS season.

The AKKA ASP squad has named a strong Pro class crew to compete for overall honours in the Endurance Cup, as well as a two-car Pro effort for the Sprint Cup. The team will take on the 10-round championship using Mercedes-AMG machinery once again with the partnership being extended for a sixth season.

Raffaele Marciello will continue with Jerome Policand‘s team for a fifth year in succession, with the new Mercedes-AMG factory driver Jules Gounon joining with accomplished Spanish racer Daniel Juncadella in the #88 machine.

Gounon has claimed overall wins at the Total 24 Hours of Spa as well as the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour and will be looking to bring his speed back to the squad he raced with in 2017. Juncadella is another familiar face, with his most recent appearance with AKKA ASP in 2018, and returns to the Mercedes-AMG factory driver fold after a year with Aston Martin.

For the Sprint Cup, AKKA ASP will run a pair of Pro cars to compete for overall victories and the title. Marciello will share the #88 with last year’s overall Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS champion Timur Boguslavskiy. The duo had a stellar run throughout the 2020 season and will be looking to assert themselves even more this season.

The #89 will see Gounon link up with Romanian racer Petru Razvan Umbrarescu, who comes over from the CMR Bentley squad. The 27-year-old made two Endurance Cup starts last term and is the only newcomer among AKKA ASP’s five confirmed drivers.

AKKA ASP plans to add further crews to its 2021 roster, with a full-season Silver Cup effort set to form part of this year’s programme. The French team has enjoyed huge success in recent years, including overall drivers’ titles in 2018 and 2020, the overall teams’ crown in 2018 and a wealth of success in the Silver Cup.