Alonso Under Observation in Hospital After Surgery Following Swiss Road Crash

Fernando Alonso remains under observation in hospital following his accident on Thursday in Switzerland, with the Spaniard having undergone corrective surgery after medics found a fracture to his upper jaw.

The Spaniard was cycling when he hit a car as the vehicle was turning into a supermarket car park on the outskirts of Lugano. Alonso was treated by medics at the scene before being transferred to hospital.

The local police in Switzerland issued a statement revealing more about the incident involving the thirty-nine-year-old and a forty-two-year-old local driver. The incident remains under investigation by authorities.

“The Cantonal Police has announced that yesterday, shortly before 2 pm in Viganello, a 42-year-old Swiss driver living in the Lugano area was driving along Via La Santa in the direction of Pregassona,” reads the statement.

“According to an initial reconstruction and for reasons that the police investigation will have to establish, while she was making a left-hand turn to enter a supermarket car park, she collided with a 39-year-old Spanish citizen, who was riding his bicycle and passing a line of stationary vehicles on the right. The collision took place against the right side of the car.

“Officers from the Cantonal Police and in support from the Lugano Police Force, as well as rescuers from the Lugano Green Cross, arrived on the scene and, after giving the cyclist initial treatment, took him by ambulance to hospital.”

The Alpine F1 Team, with whom Alonso will make his return to Formula 1 in 2021 after two years away, says he will be remaining in hospital for a further forty-eight hours, but after a few days of ‘complete rest’, they expect the Spaniard to be ready for pre-season testing next month at the Bahrain International Circuit.