“AlphaTauri is fashion that has been designed with sophistication in mind” – CEO Ahmet Mercan

On the 20th February Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda unveiled the challenger to their highly successful AT01, the AT02 which has undergone a major livery change compared to the previous years car.

There is a high level of expectation surrounding AlphaTauri, not only because of their exciting and youthful line-up, but because of their ability in 2020 to genuinely fight with other cars in and around the midfield, something which the team will be hoping to continue into the final year before the budget caps come into play in 2022.

Ahmet Marcan, CEO of Red Bull’s fashion brand, is excited to be the title sponsor of AlphaTauri for a second year, with a new race suit and car livery for their second year with the team. Not only on the track but off the track where the drivers have plenty of fashionable clothes to choose from.

“For 2021, AlphaTauri is again supporting the Scuderia AlphaTauri team, with a new look for the F1 car livery and the drivers racing suits for on track. Alongside this, we are also offering the drivers a choice for their off-grid looks from the regular AlphaTauri fashion collection.”

Alongside the first opportunity for fans to see the new livery, AlphaTauri also launched their new showroom where the world of Formula 1 meets the world of fashion. Marcan notes the various similarities between the two worlds which include pioneering innovation and the need to focus on the smallest details.

Marcan spoke about the similarities between both worlds, saying: “Just like in Formula 1, we at AlphaTauri strive for the best performance and to optimise through pioneering innovation, with focus on the smallest details. For AlphaTauri this is achieved with the help of patented technologies and innovative features to enhance style with functionality.”

The launch was also the first time that fans were able to get a glimpse at the exciting new driver lineup for the team of Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly in their new race suits. After the excitement of their launch, Alpha Tauri fans will not have to wait long before they get to see the AT02 take to the track at the season opening test in Bahrain which commences on the 12th of March.