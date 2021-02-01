AlphaTauri’s Jody Egginton disappointed not to beat Ferrari to Sixth in 2020

In their first season since being rebranded from Scuderia Toro Rosso, the Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda surpassed the one hundred-point mark for the first time in its history, but chief technical chief Jody Egginton was still disappointed on their final position in Constructors’ championship.

Egginton felt that the team should have beaten Scuderia Ferrari in 2020, believing they had the faster car overall throughout the season.

Despite breaching that elusive one hundred-point marker, AlphaTauri still couldn’t match sixth place from the previous year, falling twenty-four points short to their Italian rivals, and was beaten by a poor Ferrari team that recorded their lowest finish in the Constructors’ Championship since 1980.

Egginton believed AlphaTauri should have finished sixth in the championship and beaten one of Formula 1’s most successful teams in history.

“Ultimately we felt we should have been sixth in the championship,” Egginton told Motorsport.com. “We think the car was good enough for it, but we didn’t deliver on that, if I’m brutally honest. There’s a lot of things that we have stepped up with, but unfortunately we’ve not nailed that feat.

“On the flip side, the car was very competitive. We scored points at an awful lot of races. When we didn’t score points, we’ve been very clear why we didn’t score the points. We understand our car.

“But the fact of the matter is our performance at Imola, when we had a reliability issue, and Portugal and Turkey, where we probably didn’t get it together as good as we could have done, it cost us.”

The standout moment for AlphaTauri was Pierre Gasly’s remarkable victory at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, winning the team’s first Grand Prix since 2008 – when they were known as Toro Rosso – at the same exact circuit after Sebastian Vettel‘s success.

Galsy continued to pull off some fantastic results throughout the 2020 season, finishing tenth in the Drivers’ Championship, while Danil Kvyat chipped in now and again, but was forty-three points behind his French team-mate.

Egginton added: “”We scored more points than we’ve ever scored out of less races, and Pierre did a fantastic job. All the other metrics that we track as a team, we’re heading in the right direction.

“With Ferrari, especially with Charles Leclerc, he’s driven fantastically. But we had a faster car and we didn’t manage to utilise it every weekend. They may not believe we had a faster car, but that’s my view.”