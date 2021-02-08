Grosjean ‘Surprised’ by Alpine’s Management Changes Ahead of 2021 Season

Romain Grosjean admits he was surprised by the management changes at the Alpine F1 Team ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 season, but he says the team are in good hands thanks to Davide Brivio’s arrival.

Alpine are a new name to the grid in 2021 following the rebadging of the Renault DP World F1 Team, with Grosjean formerly racing for the team in 2009 and between 2012 and 2015 before he moved to the Haas F1 Team.

Over the winter, Alpine opted to sever their ties with Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul and bring in Brivio from the Suzuki MotoGP Team, with the Italian setting into his new role of Racing Director alongside current Executive Director Marcin Budkowski.

Grosjean has kept close contact with some of the staff at Renault ever since his time with the team, and he believes the new leadership team will take the team forward.

“I’ve been watching and following the changes and I think I was quite surprised,” Grosjean is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

“I know a little bit Brivio, the Suzuki guy. I’m a huge MotoGP fan, so I’ve been watching obviously his course in MotoGP and watching the championship that they won with the riders.

“He knows racing very well, so I’m hoping that for Renault it’s a good move. And also Marcin at the top of the factory now could be good.

“So I wish them the best. It’s still 10 years of my life Renault. So I really wish them the best and I hope they can build on what they have done last year. It should be good.”