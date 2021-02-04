Jason White joins RSS Racing for 2021 Xfinity opener, first NASCAR start since 2014

For the first time in seven years, Jason White will race in NASCAR. On Thursday, RSS Racing announced White will drive the #23 Ford Mustang in the Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona, marking his first NASCAR national series start since 2014. A-GAME, a beverage company run by former MLB player Johnny Damon, will serve as sponsor.

“NASCAR is a great platform to get the word out about this incredible beverage,” Damon stated. “I have been good friends with Jason for many years and I can’t think of a better guy to represent A-GAME.”

Of no relation to the Canadian driver of the same name, White is a veteran of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He raced full-time in the series from 2008 to 2012 with twenty-one top-ten finishes, nine top fives, a pole, a best race finish of second at Michigan in 2012, and a best points finish of tenth in 2010. He also has fifty Xfinity starts between 1999 and 2014 with an eighth-place run at Talladega in 2013, and he ran two Cup Series races at Pocono in 2011 (thirty-third) and 2012 (thirty-first).

White scored his only Truck Series pole at Daytona in 2010, a race that he finished fourth; another top five came in the 2012 race in fifth. He also has two Truck top tens at NASCAR’s other superspeedway Talladega, while his best Xfinity finish at Daytona is twenty-fourth in 2013 (though he was involved in a late wreck). His last start in NASCAR was a twenty-third in the 2014 Las Vegas Truck race for NTS Motorsports, while his most recent Xfinity event was a thirty-second-place finish for SR² Motorsports at Auto Club Speedway that year; both teams have since folded.

Although he did not race in NASCAR over the next six seasons, he remained involved in the sport as a driver mentor and the director of motorsports for RSS sponsor CMR Roofing. CMR joined RSS in 2019 and sponsored owner/driver Ryan Sieg‘s #39 for the full 2020 season, and will continue to do so in 2021.

“I’m super excited to return to the driver seat at my favorite track and have my good friend Johnny Damon and his company A-GAME on board,” White said. “This is a dream combination driving for the Siegs and having Roush Yates power at Daytona.”

2021 will be RSS Racing’s first season with Ford after spending much of their history in the Chevrolet camp. While the 13 February season opener will be White’s first time racing for the team at the Xfinity level, he ran the 2013 and 2014 Truck openers at Daytona for them, but failed to finish both. White is well familiar with #23 as he used the number in the Trucks from 2009 to 2012. On the other hand, it will be RSS Racing’s first time fielding it as their second full-time car has usually been the #93, which was primarily piloted by Myatt Snider in 2020 and fielded in conjunction with Truck team Reaume Brothers Racing; incidentally, all five of the Canadian Jason White‘s career Truck starts have been for RBR.