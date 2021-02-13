Carlos Sainz Jr. says his father, the legendary Carlos Sainz Sr., was just as nervous as he was when he took to the track for the first time as a Scuderia Ferrari driver last month.

The elder Sainz, a multiple rally champion and Dakar Rally winner, joined his son at Fiorano at the end of January as the younger Sainz took to the track to complete one hundred and eighteen laps driving a 2018 Ferrari. He completed more laps on day two of his adventure, setting better lap times as the test went on as he settled in following his off-season move from the McLaren F1 Team.

However, the younger Sainz revealed that his father was nervously watching on, but it was important for him to be there for his son’s first adventure as a full-time Ferrari driver.

“One week ago, we were at home and it was a conversation that was always going to happen,” Sainz Jr. is quoted as saying by PlanetF1.com just after his maiden test with the team. “We looked at each other and I said ‘I want you to come to Fiorano’.

“It’s a very special day, I know there’s Covid and a PCR test to do but I would like you to be present on my first day at Ferrari. Obviously he was happy about it, so thanks to Ferrari also for welcoming him.

“I think he was nearly more nervous than I was. He was looking from the big picture what a great day it was for me, while I was having to stay focused and do the work.

“I think he enjoyed it a lot. Thanks to the team for showing him around and allowing him to be here enjoying a very special day with his son, myself.”

Something that Sainz Jr. did enjoy during his first test were banners placed track side by Ferrari fans.

“There were two banners, a ‘Vamos Carlos’ banner and a ‘Smooth Operator’ banner,” he said. “So the Tifosi here in Italy already know my names and my preferences in terms of names, so that’s a good start, and then at the end of the day I had the chance to go and say hello to them.

“I got in a car and went to say hello to them for being here supporting me and sharing the passion and what a very special day it was for me.”