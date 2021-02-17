NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sam Hunt Racing adds John Hunter Nemechek for part-time Xfinity schedule beginning Dover

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

In addition to his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series duties with Kyle Busch Motorsports, John Hunter Nemechek will run a part-time Xfinity Series schedule for Sam Hunt Racing. On Wednesday, the team announced Nemechek will drive the #26 Toyota Supra for various races beginning at Dover International Speedway in May. A full schedule was not immediately released.

The 23-year-old posted on Instagram, “Excited to join Sam Hunt Racing and Sam Hunt with Toyota Racing Development for a few races this year!”

Nemechek returned to full-time Truck competition in 2021 for the first time since 2017. Driving a Toyota, which he had not done in six years, he began the 2021 Truck season with a seventh-place finish at Daytona. He has six career wins in the series since his début in 2013, all with family team NEMCO Motorsports. His father Joe continues to run NEMCO as an owner/driver with occasional starts by other drivers.

In 2018 and 2019, the bulk of his schedule was concentrated within the Xfinity Series as he ran fifty-one races, including the full 2019 season, for Chip Ganassi Racing and GMS Racing. He scored his only win in the series to date at Kansas in 2018 before moving to a full slate with GMS, where he finished seventh in points with nineteen top tens, six top fives, and a best run of second.

2020 saw his lone Cup Series season with Front Row Motorsports, for whom he débuted late in the previous year as a substitute driver, as he scored two top tens and a twenty-seventh-place championship finish. He left the team after the year and joined KBM and Toyota.

SHR enters their first full season after débuting in 2019. Brandon Gdovic piloted the #26 to an eighth-place run, his and SHR’s first top tens, on the Daytona oval while Truck rookie Kris Wright will drive it on the road course. IndyCar Series regular Santino Ferrucci will contest the bulk of the team’s schedule beginning with the third race at Homestead.

Share
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Austin Cindric butchers field in OT for Beef 300 win, Penske NXS team meats Daytona Victory Lane for first time

By
4 Mins read
Cow-abunga for Austin Cindric as he won the NASCAR Xfinity-opening Beef 300 at Daytona, steer-ing his #22 Penske car to Victory Lane for the team’s maiden series win at the superspeedway.
NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Rain disrupts Daytona 500 and Xfinity final sessions, Austin Cindric placed on pole for Beef 300

By
6 Mins read
Rain cut short the Cup Series’ second Daytona 500 practice on Saturday morning and cancelled both Xfinity qualifying and the final Cup practice later in the day. With no qualifying, Austin Cindric will start the Xfinity race from the pole.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ty Dillon paces field in Xfinity Daytona practice

By
2 Mins read
Still reeling after missing the Daytona 500, Ty Dillon posted the fastest time in the Xfinity Series’ first practice session of the season.