NASCAR Truck Series

Rookie Chandler Smith leads Truck Daytona practice in Toyota domination

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Kyle Busch Motorsports

For the first time since 21 February 2020 in Las Vegas, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series held a practice. On Thursday, before the Cup SeriesBluegreen Vacations Duel, the Trucks ran their only practice session a day before the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. 18-year-old rookie Chandler Smith and his fellow Toyota Tundras nearly swept the top ten as they comprised all but one of the spots.

Smith, who signed with Kyle Busch Motorsports for the full season, led Austin Hill with a lap time of 47.458 and speed of 189.641 mph, the former being just .007 faster. The ThorSport Racing quartet, who had switched to Toyota before the season after three years with Ford, all had spots in the top ten with Johnny Sauter leading in third. Smith’s KBM team-mates Drew Dollar and John Hunter Nemechek—both also new to the team—were fourth and fifth, respectively. Stewart Friesen and his single-truck team were seventh.

David Gilliland owner/driver of David Gilliland Racing and preparing for his first Truck race since 2019, broke up the Toyota party as his Ford was ninth fastest. For the Chevrolet drivers, all four Niece Motorsports members led with the eleventh- through fourteenth-fastest times with Ryan Truex topping them. Defending champion Sheldon Creed was twenty-fifth.

The Toyota practice domination continues Speedweeks’ trend for the Japanese manufacturer. In Tuesday’s Cup Series practice, Toyotas occupied the top five with Bubba Wallace—a former KBM driver—leading the way. The results being clumped by manufacturer in both series comes with little surprise as drivers often use the session to practice drafting with their team-mates.

The practice also saw Jordan Anderson, Clay Greenfield, and Tate Fogleman stall their trucks, which resulted in red flags. Other technical difficulties included Friesen heading to the garage after losing a cylinder and an electrical fire in Spencer Boyd‘s truck. Tim Viens was the only driver to not set a practice time.

Qualifying for Friday night’s NextEra Energy 250 will take place in the afternoon.

Practice results

PositionNumberDriverTeamManufacturerBest TimeBest Speed (mph)Laps
118Chandler SmithKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota47.458189.64112
216Austin HillHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota47.465189.6137
313Johnny SauterThorSport RacingToyota47.477189.56510
451Drew DollarKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota47.482189.5465
54John Hunter NemechekKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota47.499189.47815
688Matt CraftonThorSport RacingToyota47.501189.4708
752Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota47.505189.45410
898Grant EnfingerThorSport RacingToyota47.509189.43810
917David GillilandDavid Gilliland RacingFord47.603189.06417
1099Ben RhodesThorSport RacingToyota47.649188.8816
1140Ryan TruexNiece MotorsportsChevrolet47.653188.8658
1245Brett MoffittNiece MotorsportsChevrolet47.661188.83419
1342Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet47.665188.81814
1444James BuescherNiece MotorsportsChevrolet47.679188.76219
1528Bryan DauzatFDNY RacingChevrolet47.845188.10719
1621Zane SmithGMS RacingChevrolet48.064187.25018
1724Raphaël LessardGMS RacingChevrolet48.123187.0218
1811Spencer DavisSpencer Davis MotorsportsToyota48.151186.91210
1926Tyler AnkrumGMS RacingChevrolet48.169186.84210
2022Austin Wayne SelfAM RacingChevrolet48.173186.82715
2123Chase PurdyGMS RacingChevrolet48.180186.80012
2204Cory RoperRoper RacingFord48.339186.18512
2315Tanner GrayDavid Gilliland RacingFord48.570185.30012
2420Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet48.879184.1285
252Sheldon CreedGMS RacingChevrolet49.058183.4565
2696Todd PeckPeck MotorsportsChevrolet49.198182.9346
2719Derek KrausMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingToyota49.246182.7568
281Hailie DeeganDavid Gilliland RacingFord49.353182.3608
2902Kris WrightYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet49.412182.14210
306Norm BenningNorm Benning RacingChevrolet49.415182.13112
3156Gus DeanHill MotorsportsChevrolet49.521181.7412
323Jordan Anderson*Jordan Anderson RacingChevrolet49.796180.7374
3312Tate FoglemanYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet49.939180.2205
3430Danny BohnOn Point RacingToyota50.001179.9965
3538Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord50.012179.9574
3610Jennifer Jo CobbJennifer Jo Cobb RacingChevrolet50.155179.4444
3775Parker KligermanHenderson MotorsportsChevrolet50.272179.0265
389Codie RohrbaughCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet50.277179.0083
3925Timothy PetersRackley WARChevrolet50.331178.8168
408Joe NemechekNEMCO MotorsportsFord50.385178.6255
4134Jesse IwujiReaume Brothers RacingToyota51.006176.4503
4241Dawson CramCram Racing EnterprisesChevrolet51.007176.4464
4333Jason WhiteReaume Brothers RacingChevrolet51.062176.2568
4449Ray CiccarelliCMI MotorsportsChevrolet51.204175.7688
4568Clay GreenfieldClay Greenfield MotorsportsToyota52.570171.2002
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for Truck points
Share
Related posts
NASCAR Truck Series

Toni Breidinger joins Young's for ARCA and Trucks, first female Arab-American in NASCAR national series

By
2 Mins read
Toni Breidinger, the winningest female driver in USAC history, will race part-time in the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Truck Series for Young’s Motorsports. In running the latter, she will be the first female Arabic-American driver to race in NASCAR’s national series.
NASCAR Truck Series

ThorSport Racing returns to Toyota, Christian Eckes to share truck with Grant Enfinger

By
2 Mins read
ThorSport Racing will return to Toyota after 3 years with Ford while Christian Eckes will split the #98 with Grant Enfinger, ironically making him team-mates with Ben Rhodes whom he flipped off at Texas last season.
NASCAR Truck Series

Young's Motorsports once again a three-truck team with return of Tate Fogleman

By
1 Mins read
Tate Fogleman will return to Young’s Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Truck season, enabling the team to field three full-time trucks as they did two years ago.