Alpine F1 Team introduces the new A521 car for 2021

Alpine F1 Team introduced themselves to the Formula 1 world with their unveiling of their 2021 car, the A521. Alpine, previously Renault DP World F1 Team, are going into their first season as a team and have rebranded their overall image.

Away with the yellow’s of Renault, Alpine has a mix of red, white and blue, a token to their history in racing and represent the colours of the French and British flags.

Renault Group CEO Luca De Meo thinks is a ‘true joy’ seeing the Alpine name on a F1 car for the first time. He cites the rebranding a new beginning for the team, building on a forty-year history.

De Meo said: “It is a true joy to see the powerful, vibrant Alpine name on a Formula One car. New colours, new managing team, ambitious plans: it’s a new beginning, building on a 40-year history.

“We’ll combine Alpine’s values of authenticity, elegance and audacity with our in-house engineering & chassis expertise. That’s the beauty of racing as a works team in Formula 1. We will compete against the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by cheering enthusiasts. I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Not only does the car and team have a brand-new rebranding, Alpine also welcome a new driver line-up. Fernando Alonso returns to Formula 1, replacing the outgoing Daniel Ricciardo. He will team up with Esteban Ocon, with the Frenchman now going into his second season with the team.

Alpine is also introducing a new trio of Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi, Executive Director Marcin Budkowski and Racing Director Davide Brivio. Cyril Abiteboul left his post as Team Principal at the end of the 2020 season and Alpine have decided against having an official Team Principal for 2021, instead splitting duties between management.