Aston Martin to share safety car duties with Mercedes for 2021

Aston Martin have revealed the new safety car and medical car that will share duties with long serving safety car suppliers Mercedes, with the new cars making their debuts at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix but also making appearances at the pre-season tests held also at the Bahrain International Circuit.

After a period of absence that lasted over 60 years, Aston Martin have not only returned to Formula 1, but will share the safety and medical car duties with Mercedes, after the two company’s have grown increasingly close since Mercedes increased their share in Aston Martin to 20%.

A specially equipped version of the Aston Martin Vantage has been developed to carry out the role of safety car and Aston Martin’s first SUV – the DBX will take the role of being the official medical car which may need to intervene at crucial moments such as seen at Romain Grosjean’s crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Power has increased by 25PS (24hp) to 535PS (528hp), delivered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine. It can accelerate from 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds, with its 685Nm (505lb-ft) of peak torque being sustained for longer.

On the aerodynamic side, the vaned grille coupled with a new front splitter creates 155.6kg (343lb) of downforce at 200km/h (124 mph), more than 60kg (132lb) greater than the production Vantage produces at the same speed.

The centre console inside the car has also been modified, with a switch control system used to execute a number of actions, including activating the siren, radio communications and controlling the light-bar LEDs.

Long time safety car driver Bernd Maylander joins fans around the globe in being overjoyed to see the return of Aston Martin onto the track. The car which Maylander acknowledges the ability of marks a new era for Aston Martin as a brand.

“Formula 1 fans around the world are delighted to see the return of Aston Martin to the track, as am I. [This] is a beautiful, capable car that signifies an exciting new era for Aston Martin.”

Tobias Moers – CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda, is extremely proud of the British’s brand return to the ‘pinnacle of motorsport’ and also acknowledges both the return of the safety car and the brand to formula 1 as a new exciting ERA for the company.

“Together with the whole company, I am extremely proud of the Aston Martin brand’s return to Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, for the first time in more than 60 years and represents the start of a significant new era for Aston Martin.”

Stefano Domenicali – President and CEO of Formula 1, is pleased to announce a partnership with both Mercedes and Aston Martin. With both the safety car and medical car being such an integral part of the running of the sport both the cars are perfectly equipped to react to any situation that could be thrown at them.

“We are very pleased to announce our new partnership with both Aston Martin and Mercedes-AMG to provide the Official Safety and Medical Cars to the FIA Formula One World Championship.“

“Aston Martin and Mercedes-AMG are iconic automotive brands, and we are proud of their place in our incredible sport. The safety and medical cars are a hugely important part Formula 1 and are always there to keep our drivers safe. Last season we witnessed the heroic speed and dedication required by the crews in rescuing Romain Grosjean from his dramatic accident, and the both the Aston Martin and Mercedes-AMG cars are perfectly equipped to respond at a moment’s notice to ensure the safety of the drivers.”