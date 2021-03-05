Azerbaijan Grand Prix Will Take Place in 2021 but Without Fans in Attendance

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is to go ahead in 2021, but race officials have confirmed that fans will not be allowed trackside during the event.

The race around the Baku City Circuit was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with COVID-19 still prevalent around the globe, doubts were cast to whether or not the race would take place this year as well.

However, these doubts have been dispelled, and the race will return for 2021 across the weekend of 4-6 June as planned, although spectators will not be present, much to the sadness of the circuit’s Executive Director Arif Rahimov. He hopes to be able to welcome the fans back to the track in 2022.

“We are, of course, thrilled to welcome F1 back to Baku after such a difficult period but we will deeply miss our amazing fans that have played a vital part in making this race weekend such a special occasion year after year,” Rahimov is quoted as saying by PlanetF1.com.

“Our message is as simple as it is heartfelt: we miss you and we will see you again!

“Our main priority this year will continue to be the health and safety of everyone working & participating at the event, whilst still delivering an awesome spectacle to for the world to savour watching from home.

“We are once again expecting no shortage of drama, high-speeds and excitement when F1 arrives back in Baku for the fifth time this summer, so please sit back, relax and enjoy the 2021 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and we will see you all again in person in 2022.”