Cognizant ‘Absolutely Thrilled’ to be Title Sponsor of Aston Martin – CEO Brian Humphries

Brian Humphries, the CEO of Cognizant, says the partnership between his company and the Aston Martin Formula One Team is a ‘marriage made in heaven’, and he cannot wait to see how the relationship develops in the upcoming years.

Cognizant became the title sponsor of Aston Martin ahead of their return to the sport, with the name having last been present in Formula 1 back in 1960. The team formerly known as the BWT Racing Point Formula One Team are aiming high this year, with Lance Stroll being joined by four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel in the race seats.

Humphries says he is ‘thrilled’ to see the Cognizant name attached to Aston Martin, and it will help his company grow due to their alignment with a potentially front-running Formula 1 team.

“From the factory floor to the chequered flag, this partnership is a marriage made in heaven — it is technically intensive and engineering-dependent, which makes it an ideal showcase for both of our brands,” said Humphries. “We are absolutely thrilled to be the title partner of the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team.

“With the Aston Martin partnership, Cognizant is shifting its brand into high gear. Fundamentally, we are transforming the Cognizant brand and creating opportunities to engage with clients in different forums. Formula 1 is an important part of that equation.”

Cognizant are aiding Aston Martin in the development of their new Silverstone factory, and Humphries says he expects the new factory to be the ‘envy of the racing world’ once completed.

“We are pleased to be part of the new Aston Martin factory design, bringing Cognizant’s artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, cloud computing and digital engineering expertise to bear – I expect the end result will be a Formula 1 facility that is the envy of the racing world,” he said.

“Cognizant’s expertise in technology, coupled with Aston Martin’s expertise in automotive engineering, was an ideal combination, and we expect our technology to have a tangible impact on Aston Martin’s ability to succeed.

“Cognizant continues to increase its global reach and Formula 1’s global fan base was a key consideration in seeking entry to the sport. The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team ticks all the right boxes for us – we are both innovative, forward-looking firms that like to move fast, stay focused and lead from the front.”