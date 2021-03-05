“I have dreamed about this day for a very long time” – Lawrence Stroll

On 3 February, the newly re-branded Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team, launched their challenger for the 2021 season – The AMR21. The car has undergone a significant livery change, and while the Pink of BWT remains on the car in subtle streaks, the car is now dominated by the famous ‘Aston Martin Green’ colour.

Lawrence Stroll – Executive Chairman of Aston Martin has been dreaming about this day for a very long time, down to Stroll being such a lifelong fan of cars. The launch was the culmination of two dreams of Stroll’s, and according to the Canadian shows that dreams can really come true in the shape of the AMR 21.

“I have dreamed about this day for a very long time. I have always been a car guy, since I was a child. I have always loved racing, too. My first dream was to own a Formula One team. My second dream was to acquire a significant shareholding in Aston Martin Lagonda. Today is about the merging of those two dreams. So, as I say, today is all about dreams, and it shows that dreams really can come true, in the shape of our new AMR21.”

The return of Aston Martin, after a 61 year absence from Formula 1 will no doubt be a boost to the sport and Stroll hopes that this can increase the following of F1 and his team.

“Aston Martin returning to Formula One after an absence of 61 years will have a powerful effect on the sport, the media and the fans, commanding global attention.”

The team has always been know for ‘punching above it’s weight’ within the budget that the team has available to it, with Stroll particularly thanking the 500 people at the factory who enable the team to go racing. With the new investment and power of a brand like Aston Martin, this can only be of benefit to the team.

“The team who designed and built our new Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ car – the 500 men and women who conceive, manufacture, build and prepare our cars so that we can go racing at the pinnacle of global motorsport – has always punched above its weight. Now, as the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team, it has the power with which to punch even harder.”

The ‘sky is the limit’ for the team, who have a new found confidence after a very successful 2020 season, with the team recording a first win and the team narrowly missing out on third in the constructor’s championship, eventually finishing in fourth place.

“This is just the beginning. The team is pushing forward, and our ambitions are limitless. We now have the pieces in place, the people and the partners, to make real progress.”

As well as the launch marking the celebration of a new chapter for the Formula 1 team, the launch marks a new chapter for Aston Martin as a brand with the team showing the evolution of the infamous Aston Martin logo with the wings being subtly changed for only the second time in the company’s history.

“The launch of the new AMR21 is also the celebration of a new beginning for Aston Martin. Today’s transformational event has given us the opportunity to communicate the evolution of the iconic Aston Martin Wings logo for only the 12th time in the company’s 108-year history. “

The new Aston Martin team according to Stroll is a expression of performance and innovation which Stroll states is only natural for the new logo to debut on the car.

“The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ car is our group’s highest expression of performance, innovation, engineering quality, attention to detail, and teamwork. For that reason it is natural that our new logo should make its debut on our new Formula One car.”

Looking forward to the 2021 season, everything is already in place for the team to achieve success and Stroll has great confidence in the team at the factory. The driver line-up of Lance Stroll and four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel is the perfect balance for Stroll and everyone in the factory is full of dedicated employees and Stroll is really enjoying this feeling.

“As for the year ahead, the core nucleus of what we need to succeed is already present and correct. I have great confidence in Otmar [Szafnauer], Andrew [Green] and all who work for them. I firmly believe we have the perfect blend of experience and youth in Sebastian [Vettel] and Lance [Stroll]. An ethos of fierce ambition and unshakeable dedication is shared by every single team member. It is exhilarating to see – and to feel.”

Fans of the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team, do not have to wait long before they get to see both Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll out on track in the Aston Martin green of the AMR21, at the pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit on the 12 March.