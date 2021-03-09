Improved Features and Wider Potential Audience for F1 TV in 2021

Formula 1 will have an updated and revamped version of its F1 TV service for the 2021 season, with improved features and an expanded list of countries that it will reach.

For the first time, Formula 1 fans in Brazil, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will have access to F1 TV, meaning a total of eighty-five countries across the globe will be able to view over two thousand hours of historic footage from every race across the past five decades.

There are also a number of documentaries to browse through, with the service available for the first half of the season on a number of platforms including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablet devices and Roku, while development is underway to bring the service to Apple TV, Android TV devices and Amazon Fire TV.

“We are delighted to be relaunching F1 TV ahead of the new season, with several upgraded features that will improve fans’ experience of the product and make our extensive collection of archive footage easier to watch than ever before,” said Ian Holmes, the Director of Media Rights at Formula 1.

“Accenture have helped us take F1 TV to the next level and I’m very excited to see how it develops in the future as we continue to provide fans with more ways than ever to watch F1.”

The improvements for the 2021 season include enhanced technologies to give viewers an opportunity to stream at a much faster rate than before, while there will be much better ‘player controls’, allowing viewers to pause and rewind live action across any channel including On-board cameras.

There are also improvements to the way viewers are able to switch between channels, while the whole service will be enhanced with a new, modern interface that allows better and easier browsing and searching of the archives.

Daniel Farrell of Accenture Industry X, Intelligent Products & Platforms, says the company are proud to be working alongside Formula 1 and work is continually in motion to further improve the service going forward.

“Accenture is proud to team with Formula 1 to relaunch F1 TV,” said Farrell. “Based on the Accenture Video Solution, the cloud-first platform with its live streams from over 20 track-side and on-board cameras has been designed with the high expectations of F1’s demanding customers in mind.

“We look forward to continuously innovating the product through the 2021 season and beyond to embed intelligence in the platform and connect a growing range of devices, all to deliver the most exciting and engaging fan experience possible.”