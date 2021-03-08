In2Racing set to defend Porsche Sprint Challenge GB championship titles

2020 Porsche Sprint Challenge champions In2Racing have announced they will be returning to the grid with the aim of regaining the Professional, Amateur and Team Championships.

During the 2020 season the team took seven victories, three second places and one third place in the Pro class with James Dorlin and six wins, along with two second places for Ambrogio Perfetti. While Alex Toth-Jones didn’t manage to make it on to the podium, he did contribute to the teams’ championship title that they won by 90 points.

Credit: Porsche GB / Dan Bathie

While no drivers have been announced by the team this year yet, team owner Nick Dudfield is looking forward to continue to develop his team.

“We are delighted to be back on the grid for the 2021 season and motivated to achieve our goals of maintaining the championship for the second year running. We are looking forward to getting back out testing in preparation for the season,” said Dudfield.