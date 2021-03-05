“It is a huge privilege to bring Aston Martin back to the Pinnacle of Motorsport” – Otmar Szafnauer

On 4 February, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team launched their first car of the teams new ERA under its new name – The AMR21. After the team had such a successful 2020, they will no doubt have their sights on replicating the success of last year as the team embarks on it’s third name change in four years.

Otmar Szafnauer – the Team Principal & CEO at Aston Martin, feels a sense of pride in and around the team, and feels privileged to be the man in charge of overseeing a brand like Aston Martin’s return to the sport.

“Launching the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team gives everybody associated with this company a real sense of purpose and pride,” said Szafnauer. “It is a truly iconic car brand and it is a huge privilege to bring Aston Martin back to the pinnacle of motorsport – where it belongs.”

Szafnauer says having someone who has a wealth of experience like Sebastian Vettel is going to be of great benefit to team-mate Lance Stroll and the whole team, and so far Vettel’s integration into the team environment at the factory has been successful. Szafnauer is still incredibly confident in Vettel’s ability as a driver, and also expects Stroll, who had such a successful 2020, which included a pole position and two podiums, to continue this success into 2021 and beyond.

“There is a change on the driving front, Sebastian [Vettel] joining us to race alongside Lance [Stroll]. Sebastian is someone we can all learn from, and his integration into the team has been very smooth – as you would expect from someone with so much experience.

“It is clear in my mind that Sebastian has lost none of his speed. It is down to us to create an environment in which he feels comfortable so he can deliver at his brilliant best. Lance is a very talented young driver, as his two podiums and wet-weather pole position last year demonstrated. We expect more of the same this year.”

Szafnauer may not have any specific goals for 2021, but the team wants to build on the success of last year and is confident in being able to do so with the employees of the calibre that he has available to him and now with more financial investment. Szafnauer like many others believes in the project and what they are doing, to move further up the grid under the new name of Aston Martin.

“Our goal for 2021 is to build on what we achieved last year and take a further step forward. There is no reason why we cannot achieve that with our talented workforce combined with the new financial investment. Success does not come overnight, but I am convinced that we are putting the key elements in place to continue moving up the grid this year and in the years ahead.”

Fans do not have to wait long before they get to see the famous Aston Martin Green out on track, with the pre-season test commencing on the 12 March at the Bahrain International Circuit.