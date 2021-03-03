Jaxon Evans returns to Porsche Supercup grid with Team Martinet by Almeras

2018 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia champion Jaxon Evans will be back on the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup grid for the 2021 season as he makes the switch to the Team Martinet by Almeras team.

The former Porsche Junior is looking to build on his 2020 campaign that saw him take a victory, a second place and a third place as highlights over the disrupted eight rounds, culminating in a fourth place finish in the championship.

In addition to this he finished on the podium ten out of twelve times in the Porsche Carrera Cup France championship to take the top honours.

Evans races with Fach Auto Tech in 2019 before making the switch to Lechner Racing for 2020, for the new season the New Zealander switches to the French-based Team Martinet by Almeras.

Credit: Porsche

“I can’t wait to get 2021 underway, the addition of a brand-new generation Cup Car (Porsche 992 GT3 Cup) essentially brings everyone back to a completely level playing field.” said an buoyant Evans.

“I’m very excited to work with Team Martinet by Almeras, I’ve raced against them for the past two years in both Supercup and Carrera Cup France, so I’m now excited to join forces. Together, I’m confident we will have a successful year.”

In addition to the Supercup programme Evans is expected to make selected VLN appearances to gain experience on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.