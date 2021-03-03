Kevin Harvick, Myatt Snider, Ben Rhodes on poles for Las Vegas

For the second Las Vegas Motor Speedway race in a row, Kevin Harvick will start on the pole via qualifying formula as he leads the NASCAR Cup Series field to green in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. At the lower series, last week’s NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Myatt Snider will do the same for his series’ Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday while Ben Rhodes and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series return after a week off in Friday’s Bucked Up 200.

Cup: Harvick gets Pennzoil 400 pole

After points leader Denny Hamlin finished eleventh in last Sunday’s race at Homestead, the list of drivers with top tens in all three races so far was whittled down, and Harvick is one of them. Harvick, who scored a series-high nine wins in 2020, began his 2021 campaign with a fourth in the Daytona 500, sixth at the Daytona road course, and fifth at Homestead. He also started on the pole for the fall Las Vegas race in 2020 and is seeking his third win at the track.

William Byron won his second career Cup race when he took the checkered flag at Homestead, enabling him to jump sixteen positions in the standings after an abysmal start to the season at Daytona in which he did not finish higher than twenty-sixth. Sunday will be his second front-row start of 2021 after starting second in the 500. In six Cup starts at Vegas, he has one top ten with a seventh in the 2019 fall race, but finished outside the top twenty in the two rounds last year.

Michael McDowell starts fifth as his Cinderella start to the season continues. The fourteen-year Cup driver sits a career-best fourth in points and is the only other driver to have a top ten in all three races, including his Daytona 500 win. At Las Vegas, he has never started in the top ten in fourteen career starts, while an eighteenth in 2017 is his lone top twenty at the Nevada circuit.

The lone driver change from Homestead comes from Rick Ware Racing as Joey Gase takes over the #15 from James Davison and will start thirty-seventh. It will be Gase’s second start of the season after running the 500 in the team’s #53, which Garrett Smithley drove to a thirty-first-place finish last week.

Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer 1 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 2 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 6 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 1 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 8 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 2 Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 11 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 12 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 13 6 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford 14 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 16 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 18 17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing Ford 19 37 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 20 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 21 42 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 22 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 23 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 25 77 Justin Haley* Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 26 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 27 38 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 29 43 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet 30 21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing Ford 31 53 Garrett Smithley* Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 32 51 Cody Ware* Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 33 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34 78 B.J. McLeod* Live Fast Motorsports Ford 35 52 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing Ford 36 00 Quin Houff StarCom Racing Chevrolet 37 15 Joey Gase Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 38 66 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Ford Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Ineligible for Cup points

Xfinity: Snider’s win rewarded with pole

In last Saturday’s Homestead event, Snider won his maiden Xfinity Series race in overtime, which shot him from fifth in points to second behind reigning champion Austin Cindric. It will be Snider’s sixth career front-row start and fifth from the pole; his series debut at Daytona in 2020 also saw him win the pole.

Cindric is one of two drivers to have top-five finishes in all three races so far and will start on the front row for the third straight weekend. Interestingly, his second-place starting spot also continues a pattern in which he either began on the pole or second as he was the pole-sitter at races 1 and 3 and second for 2 and 4.

Joe Gibbs Racing team-mates Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones comprise the second row. Jeb Burton, the other driver with a 100% top-five rate in 2021, starts fifth alongside Kaulig Racing team-mate Justin Haley.

Cup regular Tyler Reddick will start last in his second Xfinity start of the season. With his #03 Our Motorsports car once again excluded from the grid with zero owner points, he took over RSS Racing‘s #23 at Homestead and finished second, but was disqualified after failing post-race inspection; the #23 was officially prepared by Our Motorsports while the entry remained RSS’s. Andy Lally was officially listed in the #03 and is thus recorded as failing to qualify; a road course ringer who has exclusively run on such tracks in the Xfinity Series, the DNQ technically marks his maiden entry in an Xfinity oval race and first in NASCAR’s national series since the 2011 Cup fall race at Phoenix. Lally had also been shut out from the Daytona road course event in Our’s #03 but found a ride with B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

Ronnie Bassett Jr. (#77 Bassett Racing) and Jordan Anderson (#31 Jordan Anderson Racing) continue to be the other DNQs.

Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer 1 2 Myatt Snider Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 2 22 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 18 Daniel Hemric Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 19 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 10 Jeb Burton Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 6 11 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 7 02 Brett Moffitt* Our Motorsports Chevrolet 8 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet 9 8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports Chevrolet 10 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Ford 12 98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 13 1 Michael Annett JR Motorsports Chevrolet 14 4 Landon Cassill JD Motorsports Chevrolet 15 17 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 90 Dexter Bean DGM Racing Chevrolet 17 36 Alex Labbé DGM Racing Chevrolet 18 66 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Toyota 19 47 Kyle Weatherman Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet 20 54 Ty Dillon Joe Gibbs Racing Chevrolet 21 44 Tommy Joe Martins Martins Motorsports Chevrolet 22 20 Harrison Burton Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 26 Santino Ferrucci Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 24 92 Josh Williams DGM Racing Chevrolet 25 68 Brandon Brown Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet 26 07 Joe Graf Jr. SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet 27 48 Jade Buford Big Machine Racing Chevrolet 28 13 David Starr MBM Motorsports Toyota 29 61 Chad Finchum MBM Motorsports Toyota 30 0 Jeffrey Earnhardt JD Motorsports Chevrolet 31 5 Matt Mills B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet 32 78 Jesse Little B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet 33 99 Stefan Parsons B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet 34 9 Noah Gragson JR Motorsports Chevrolet 35 6 Ryan Vargas JD Motorsports Chevrolet 36 52 Gray Gaulding Jimmy Means Racing Chevrolet 37 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 38 15 Colby Howard JD Motorsports Chevrolet 39 74 Bayley Currey Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet 40 23 Tyler Reddick* RSS Racing Chevrolet Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Ineligible for Xfinity points

Truck: Rhodes on pole for second straight week amid Camping World-dominated grid

Rhodes enters Vegas as the only Truck driver to win in 2021 after sweeping the two Daytona races to kick off the seaon. For the second straight race, he will start on the pole for his first front-row start at Las Vegas. Rhodes won the 2017 race.

Sheldon Creed, the Daytona RC runner-up, starts second for the second time in 2021 after doing so for the Daytona oval. The defending champion has recorded top tens in all four of his Truck starts in Vegas, battling with Cup regular and the Truck Series’ winningest driver Kyle Busch for much the spring race and finishing second in the fall event.

Driver changes from the road course include David Gilliland returning to his team’s #17 after Riley Herbst drove it (starting fourteenth), rookie Kris Wright coming back to Young’s Motorsports #02 following a substitute role by Kaz Grala (fifteenth), Grant Enfinger in CR7 Motorsports‘ #9 usually piloted by Codie Rohrbaugh (eighteenth), Tyler Hill in the family-owned #56 Hill Motorsports truck that brother Timmy ran to start the year (twenty-fifth), Busch in his #51 that ringer Parker Chase ran at the road course (twenty-ninth), Conor Daly taking over Niece Motorsports‘ #44 from Jett Noland (thirt-sixth), Jesse Iwuji and B.J. McLeod respectively replacing Jason White and Lawless Alan in Reaume Brothers Racing‘s #33 (thirty-seventh) and #34 (thirty-ninth), and Parker Kligerman returning to Henderson Motorsports‘ #75 that Sam Mayer ran on the RC (fortieth). Bret Holmes, the defending ARCA Menards Series champion, will début his family operation at the Truck level has he starts thirty-eighth.

Of the forty entrants, nine will be sporting Camping World sponsorship after a mass endorsement effort by company CEO Marcus Lemonis: Creed, Raphaël Lessard (thirteenth), Enfinger, Dawson Cram (twwenty-third), Anderson (twenty-eighth), Norm Benning (thirty-fifth), Iwuji, McLeod, and Kligerman.