Porsche and Volkswagen Showing ‘Great Interest’ in 2025 Formula 1 Engine Regulations

Porsche and Volkswagen are both keeping a close eye on future plans for Formula 1’s engine regulations and could enter the sport as early as 2025 if the rules on power units are favourable.

Formula 1 currently has only four engine manufacturers – Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Renault and Honda – although the latter are withdrawing their official presence at the end of 2021, with Red Bull Powertrains Ltd taking on the development of the power units from 2022.

The FIA and Formula One Management (FOM) have long been seeking more manufacturers to join Formula 1 and supply teams, and the new regulations being introduced for 2025 have opened the eyes of German marques Porsche and Volkswagen, particularly when it comes around to sustainability and the introduction of biofuels.

The current engine regulations are in place now until the end of 2024 after a recent unanimous vote from all teams, with the new power units now being delayed until 2025 at the earliest.

“It would be of great interest if aspects of sustainability – for instance, the implementation of e-fuels – play a role in this,” said Porsche’s Vice President Fritz Enzinger to BBC Sport. “Should these aspects be confirmed, we will evaluate them in detail within the VW Group and discuss further steps.”

“Porsche and Volkswagen AG are observing the constantly changing regulations in all relevant racing series around the world. This is also the case with regard to the emerging new engine and drivetrain regulation for Formula 1 from 2025.”

