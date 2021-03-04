Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel considered walking away from Formula 1

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team

In an interview with CNN, Sebastian Vettel admitted that leaving the sport had crossed his mind during the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

His final season with Ferrari was not the exit season he would have wished to have with the team and it even left him feeling like F1 wasn’t for him anymore.

Speaking on the subject Vettel told CNN Sport: “Well, there was a point last year when I was definitely thinking about it. So, if you’re thinking about it, then I guess there’s also a chance that you’re not on the grid, so yeah, but here I am… I don’t know. I mean, I wasn’t in a rush.”

For the 2021 season, Vettel has switched race suits and will be driving for the rebranded Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team alongside Canadian Lance Stroll.

Even though Vettel is a veteran to the sport, he still feels like he has a point to prove to himself: “To me, yes. I don’t feel I need to prove anything for other people. It’s never really, you know, kicked my motivation. So, it’s only about myself. But basically, you know, I love racing, and I think you are the best judge in the car of your own performance.”

Looking forward to the upcoming season, Vettel believes the team is ‘fired up’ and keen to deliver in Aston Martin’s first season back in sixty years: “I think in terms of spirit, everyone is fired up and I think people are keen to over deliver, and I think there’s plenty of joy to get from when you over deliver. So, that’s the target.”

Vettel is going into his fifteenth season in F1. After all those years in the sport, some people may lose their love for the drive but not Vettel. To him, it doesn’t feel like he’s been part of the sport all those years and is just as excited to get going with a new team as much as he’s ever been.

“Yeah, it doesn’t feel like that. It has been that many, but it’s definitely exciting, too. Obviously being a different colour and a different environment and get to drive a different car. So that’s the thing that is still outstanding.”

Watch the full interview on CNN Sport.

Share
Related posts
Formula 1

"If part of your car isn't performing well, then you are stuck with it for the whole season." - James Allison

By
4 Mins read
This season is going to be a huge test for Mercedes, with the team having to do just about enough to retain performance levels for 2021, whilst putting as much time as possible into the 2022 regulation changes.
Formula 1

Esteban Ocon excited to work alongside two-time world champion Fernando Alonso

By
2 Mins read
Esteban Ocon – who is set embark on his second season at Alpine – is excited to work alongside two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.
Formula 1

Haas welcomes Uralkali to Formula 1 as title partner

By
2 Mins read
In a typical low scale affair, Haas revealed the livery for their 2021 car, the VF21. With this fans also got to see Haas’s new acquirement of a title sponsor in Uralkali.