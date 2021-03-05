Six Marques do battle for the global 2021 Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS title

Six of the top of the line automotive manufacturers will be represented by their respective customer teams to do battle for the 2021 Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS title.

Returning and 2020 title winning Mercedes-AMG will take on Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche to stake their claim for the overall global title. The fight for the top spot will encompass the related series in America, Asia, Australia and Europe. Relying on their local teams, the six marques will go wheel-to-wheel at a host of world-leading circuits, including Spa-Francorchamps, Indianapolis, Bathurst and Sepang.

The upcoming season will represent the third season of competition for the global concept and sees mainstays, Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG fighting the returning Audi and Lamborghini squads having committed to a second assault on the crown after debuting in 2020. The addition of BMW and Porsche brings further manufacturer strength to the programme. Mercedes-AMG was crowned the Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS champion for the last two seasons in succession thanks to its customer racing squads.

The best-finishing GT3 car per manufacturer is awarded points, ranging from 25 at sprint races to 100 at the Total Hours of Spa. Scores are multiplied by the number of cars competing in each class to produce the final amount. The marques are not required to have representation on all four continents, although it will improve their chances of earning the grand prize.

The 2021 season begins in the U.S this weekend (6-7 March) when Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS launches at Sonoma Raceway in California. The Australian campaign will kick off one week later at Philip Island (12-14 March) while Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS gets underway at Monza (16-18 April) and the Asian campaign launches at Sepang (29-30 May) pending travel restrictions.