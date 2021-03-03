Team Parker Racing set to join Porsche Supercup grid in new partnership

Porsche Carrera Cup GB stalwarts and British GT challengers Team Parker Racing will be teaming up with Revs Motorsport to compete in the 2021 season of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

Team Parker Racing team up with a familiar name for the newly formed team, and will field a two-car line up across the eight-round series.

Patrick de Groot has engineered Parker’s Carrera Cup entries in 2020 and has two Porsche Supercup titles to his name.

The team will receive the latest generation of the Porsche Cup car at the official hand over day at Zandvoort on 29 March and is currently in discussion with drivers to join the lineup.

“We are extremely happy to be competing in the Porsche Supercup and cannot wait to get started with this exciting new challenge” explained joint Team Principal Stuart Parker.

“Team Parker Racing has always been a big supporter of the Porsche one-make series, so it was a natural decision to offer drivers the chance to climb from the Sprint Challenge GB, through the Carrera Cup GB, and then into the Supercup.

“We will be under no illusions that it will be a learning experience for us as we’ll be up against some well-run, experienced race teams, but we might surprise one or two who underestimate us. It will be a new chapter in the team’s history, but one which we are keen to begin.”

Patrick de Groot, joint Team Principal added “I have known Stuart for some time, first as an adversary, and latterly working for Team Parker Racing. I have worked in the Porsche Supercup for many years and realised that as a team we had what it takes, so halfway through last year, while we were competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB, we started talking about entering Supercup.

“Having had my own team, this was the opportunity to start a joint venture with Stuart. We have both competed in Porsche Supercup before, so we know what is required. Although we have a steep learning curve ahead, I cannot wait to get this exciting challenge started together.”