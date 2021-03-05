“There will be higher expectations this year” – Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll believes there will be higher expectations for Aston Martin Racing this season, on the back of one of their best seasons in Formula 1.

Stroll will embark on his four year in F1 and third season at Aston Martin Racing, previously BWT Racing Point.

The Canadian is full of confidence after a successful 2020 campaign in which he recorded his best season to date in the sport, finishing eleventh in the world championship – a career best – while also securing two podium finishes and his maiden pole position at the Turkish Grand Prix.

Despite being just 22 years old, Stroll already has plenty of experience in the sport but still has plenty of potential to develop into a top-class driver.

He will be joined by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin after they replaced Sergio Perez with the German.

Vettel’s arrival not only added more exposure to Aston Martin’s long-awaited return to the sport, but Stroll believes it has only added higher expectations, especially on the back of a fantastic season.

Speaking at the AMR21 virtual launch on Wednesday (3 March), Stroll said: “It is all quite full-on this year, with fewer testing days available, but we have made good use of our simulation tools at the factory to help us prepare.

“There will be higher expectations this year for several reasons – including the team name – and I see 2021 as a huge opportunity for us to score some great results. We had real momentum at the end of 2020 and I believe we can hit the ground running this year, too.”

As mentioned above, it will be Stroll’s third year with the team and he acknowledges ‘stability’ as a key part of being an F1 driver. He added: “I have come back refreshed from the winter break. It is going to be my third season here working with this great bunch of people, and that stability is what you need as a driver.

“I am at home here and I have built those strong relationships with the team now. All that stuff makes a difference when we are competing for those last fractions of a second. It is a case of knowing exactly what you need and how to work with the team to really optimise performance.”

The Canadian will be making history when he lines up at the Bahrain Grand Prix on 28 Marc, as it officially announces Aston Martin Racing return to F1 after 61 years.

The 2021 car launch for the AMR21 was one of the most anticipated in recent history, and it didn’t disappoint, revealing a striking green livery in recognition of the brand’s traditional racing colours.

Despite it being a hectic time for an F1 driver, including vigorous training and pre-season testing ahead of the new campaign, Stroll was excited to see the start of a new chapter for his team.

He added: “This is such an exciting time of the year. The car launch is when everything starts to feel real again, especially this year with our new identity as Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team. The new name is exciting for everyone and there is a massive buzz around the factory.”

F1 supporters will get to see Lance Stroll and the AMR21 for the first time in just over a week when teams travel to Bahrain for pre-season testing.