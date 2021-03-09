Vettel’s Driving Style ‘not as extreme as the driver he is replacing” – Aston Martin’s Green

Andrew Green says Sebastian Vettel’s driving style is ‘not as extreme’ as Sergio Pérez, but it will not cause any issues at the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team.

Vettel left Scuderia Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season and replaced Pérez at what was known as the BWT Racing Point Formula One Team, with the Mexican finding a new home of his own at Red Bull Racing.

Green, the technical director at Aston Martin, says Pérez’s extreme driving style enabled him to shine on some, but not all, tracks on the calendar, but Vettel’s simpler style gives the team a chance to better fine tune the car to suit him.

This work has already begun back in the factory in Silverstone, and they go into pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit later this week ‘happy’ with what has occurred between team and driver to date.

“Yes, [Vettel] does have his own personal driving style, but that’s no different to the driving styles that we’ve seen from other drivers,” Green is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

“I’d say [it’s] not as extreme as the driver he is replacing, who had a very extreme driving style which was very difficult to get right at all tracks. It shone at certain tracks and didn’t at others. I think Seb’s style is a lot less extreme. And we have the tools and capability to tune the car to suit him for sure.

“We’ve already started working on that. We’ve been working on that for the last month in the simulator. And he seems very happy with the directions that we’ve taken. So, yeah, no problems there.”