Watch as Sergio Perez enjoys first track outing with Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing‘s newest recruit Sergio Perez (Checo) got to grips with one of the Milton Keynes-based team’s previous challengers, ahead of the 2021 pre-season testing.

The 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix winner – the first win of his career in Formula 1 – joined a team of engineers and Team Principal Christian Horner at Silverstone Circuit, for a run out in 2019’s RB15, ahead of the team’s filming day at the circuit in the 2021 RB16B, at the end of last month (February).

The Mexican had a mixed first outing with wet conditions greeting him at the track before the skies cleared for the afternoon session. It gave Checo an opportunity prior to this week’s official pre-season test at Bahrain International Circuit, to get to know his engineers and find his feet within the team.

The day in the RB15 prepared him for what to expect with the team this season with a mix of challenging conditions to attend to. It wasn’t the perfect first running, with a dry track more favourable, however Perez described his first day on track with the team as “amazing” and a “dream come true”.

In new footage, Red Bull Racing take a look behind the scenes in Behind The Charge. See how Checo got on in the RB15 below: