“We expect to be in the mix in the ‘best of the rest’ category from the start” – Aston Martin’s Green

Andrew Green, the Technical Director of the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, says it is a ‘privilege’ to have the Aston Martin name attached to the Silverstone-based team.

Aston Martin is the new name of the BWT Racing Point Formula One Team, which came into the existence after a Lawrence Stroll-led consortium bought out the ailing Sahara Force India F1 Team back in 2018. The roots of the team can be found all the way back in 1991 when the Jordan F1 Team made its first appearance in Formula 1 in the United States Grand Prix.

Green says it is an ‘exciting new chapter’ for the team, and he has every confidence that they can build and develop a car capable of running towards the front of the field.

“It is a great privilege to have the Aston Martin name above the door,” said Green. “It is a real ‘dream come true’ moment and it shows how far this team has come.

“It is definitely the most exciting chapter in the team’s history, without a doubt.

“I am confident that the 500 fantastic men and women who design, manufacture, build, prepare and maintain our car will have done everything in their power to create a good one.”

Green says he knows how competitive Formula 1 is, particularly when it comes to the midfield, so it would be unwise to underestimate their rivals heading into the new season.

“We all know how competitive Formula 1 is right now, and we certainly do not underestimate our opposition,” he said. “We expect to be in the mix in the ‘best of the rest’ category from the start.

“We are ambitious yet realistic. But we intend to improve steadily, and our ultimate ambitions are limitless.”

Green says everyone continues to learn whilst in Formula 1, and at Aston Martin it is no different. He feels they have learned from their mistakes from the past as well as their successes, with 2020 having seen them take a superb victory in the Sakhir Grand Prix as well as three other podium finishes on their way to fourth in the Constructors’ Championship.

“In Formula 1 you never stop learning, and over the years we have learnt a lot,” said Green. “The AMR21 is an expression of that never-ending learning curve.

“It is closely related to our 2020 car, but it as an all-new chassis. Regulation changes intended to reduce every team’s aerodynamic performance have also played a part, of course.”