Williams retain Jamie Chadwick as a Development Driver for the 2021 season

Williams Racing announced on Monday morning that British female driver Jamie Chadwick will continue her work with the team as a development driver for the upcoming 2021 Formula 1 season.

The twenty-two-year-old will increase her simulator programme, while being both trackside at some Grand Prix and the factory. She will also support the team across its media and marketing activities throughout the season.

Speaking about her announcement, Chadwick said: “I have absolutely loved my time with Williams so far ands could not be more delighted to continue working with the team in my role as Development Driver.

“I feel I am improving as a driver all the time, and my time spent in the simulator this coming season will prove to be invaluable. I look forward to fully immersing myself at Williams once again this year.”

Across the season, Chadwick will also be competing in numerous other series throughout 2021, including Extreme E as Veloce Racing’s female driver, which is set to launch later this month in Saudi Arabia.

She will also look to defender her W Series title after winning the inaugural series back in 2019 before the 2020 season was unfortunately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in November, it was announced the series will support eight races at Formula 1 events throughout the 2021 season, adding great exposure to the series.

The British driver has also enjoyed success in several other categories throughout her career. At the age of 17, she won the British GT Championship GT4, became a British Formula 3 race winner in 2018 before claiming the MRF winter series in 2018/19 – all historic firsts for a female driver.

Simon Roberts, Team Principal of Williams Racing commented: “We are delighted that Jamie will continue as a Development Driver for the team. Not only is she a great female ambassador for the sport and plays an integral part in promoting women in motorsport, her work in the simulator and behind the scenes at Grove is hugely valuable.

“Jamie’s determination and drive to do more, as well as push the boundaries, is something we admire at Williams and we are all looking forward to the year ahead with Jamie as part of the team.”