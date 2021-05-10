Alex Fores stays with Chris Dittmann Racing for British F3 opener

Chris Dittmann Racing have announced their second of a three-car entry for the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship‘s season opener at Brands Hatch GP.

Alex Fores will join previously-announced Max Marzorati, having come within 13 points of winning last year’s F3 Cup. The series accepts chassis’ raced up to and including 2019, allowing European F3 Open (now EuroFormula Open) entries.

He competed in British F3’s visits to Donington Park and Snetterton, and has been running for CDR in pre-season testing.

Fores is currently only contracted to run the first race weekend, though both parties are believed to be pushing to agree a season-long arrangement for the 21-year-old.

He won four of his ten F3 Cup races last year, with eight podiums, four pole positions and five fastest laps, just trailing Stefano Leaney in the final standings.

The pair ran away with the title race, Fores finishing 92 points ahead of third-placed Robbie Watts.

Fores has experience of 2014-15 Junior Saloon Car Championship campaigns, finishing fourth in the 2016 Monoposto 1800 series.

He raced F3 machinery for the first time in the 2017 Monoposto Championship, also running in the Formula Ford Walter Hayes Trophy, experience he shares with Carlin‘s new man Bryce Aron.

In Fores’ second weekend as a British F3 driver, he qualified in eighth position at a wet Snetterton.

“I’m really looking forward to the Brands Hatch BRDC British F3 weekend with Chris Dittmann Racing, and I can’t wait to get going,” Fores said.

“My relationship with the team goes back to the end of 2019 and last year was really strong, so I’m hoping that can continue if I’m fortunate enough to secure funding for the full season.

“Once again I’m so grateful to Dave Bromfield at Bromfield Precision Engineering, who has stepped in to make this happen for me.

“His business and involvement has made my whole motorsport journey from the age of 14 up until this point possible.

“He was so encouraged with my pre-season testing that we decided we just had to get on the grid for Brands Hatch, he’s pushed so hard for me and I’m eternally grateful.”

CDR Team Principal Chris Dittmann added: “We’re very pleased to continue our relationship with Alex into the start of the BRDC British F3 season.

“Having worked closely with him over the past year, we know he’ll do a great job in the British F3 car and we’re hoping that he’s able to find the budget required to see out the season with us.

“He really deserves a serious opportunity in this championship and we have no doubt he’ll continue to show the speed he demonstrated on numerous occasions last year.

“It’s great that two thirds of our line-up for Brands Hatch is now complete, and we look forward to sharing news of our finalised driver roster in the coming weeks.”

The 2021 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship begins at Brands Hatch GP on 22/23 May, supporting the Intelligent Money British GT Championship.