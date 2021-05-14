Auckland SuperSprint tickets on sale, locks in Boost Mobile Super Trucks’ Pukekohe debut

Tickets for the Repco Supercars Championship‘s return to New Zealand went on sale Friday, which effectively locks in the Boost Mobile Super Trucks‘ own trip to the island country in support of the ITM Auckland SuperSprint at Pukekohe Park Raceway on 6/7 November.

When the series schedule was released in March, the location for the Auckland SuperSprint had not been confirmed. Traditionally held at Pukekohe, the 2020 edition was initially moved to Hampton Downs Motorsport Park due to Anzac Day restrictions before being cancelled altogether as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the schedule.

Supercars confirmed the return to Pukekohe in April after the formation of a trans-Tasman travel bubble that allows travellers to move between Australia and New Zealand without the need for quarantine. The announcement came on the same weekend as the Tasmania SuperSprint at Symmons Plains Raceway, where the trucks held their season opener; the event had been postponed by a week due to travel issues.

The Auckland SuperSprint will be the penultimate race weekend for the Boost Mobile Super Trucks, and will mark their first time racing in New Zealand. The island nation will be the sixth different country in which the Stadium Super Trucks run a points race alongside Australia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China. Barbados, Mongolia, and the United Kingdom have also hosted SST events like demonstrations and the Race of Champions.

Located in Pukekohe, New Zealand, Pukekohe Park Raceway is an eleven-turn circuit that is one of the fastest on the Supercars calendar.

The trucks’ next race weekend is at Hidden Valley Raceway on 19/20 June. Paul Morris, who won the Tasmania weekend, won two of the three Darwin races during SST’s lone foray there in 2017. The 2021 season features seven race weekends.