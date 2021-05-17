George Russell: “It’s one of the most exhilarating and thrilling laps of the season”

George Russell admits it was a shame to see the Monaco Grand Prix drop off the calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, but he is ready for the challenge of the event this season.

The Williams Racing driver says the Circuit de Monaco track is one of the ‘most exhilarating’ of the season, particularly when it comes to Qualifying day on Saturday.

Russell will go into the weekend looking to continue his superb Qualifying run in 2021, with the Briton having made it into Q2 on each race weekend to date.

“I’m really looking forward to Monaco,” said Russell. “It was a shame to miss the race last year due to the reshuffled calendar as it’s one of the most exhilarating and thrilling laps of the season.

“It will be great to be back, and I can’t wait to get on track and have the overall Monaco experience.”

Russell says he is also delighted to a part of Williams’ seven-hundred and fiftieth Grand Prix.

“It’s also going to be a huge weekend for the team as we mark our 750th race, which is an incredible achievement and something I’m proud to be part of.

“I’m extremely excited to race around the streets of Monaco in a Formula 1 car” – Nicholas Latifi

Team-mate Nicholas Latifi will race at Monaco for the first time as a Formula 1 driver this weekend, having missed out last year following the race’s cancellation.

The Canadian has raced there in junior formulae, but 2021 will see him finally attack the streets in Formula 1 machinery, and he is ‘super excited’ for the experience.

“I think it goes without saying that I’m extremely excited to race around the streets of Monaco in a Formula 1 car for the first time,” said Latifi. “I’ve driven there for many years in different categories, but I’m anticipating that in an F1 car it’s going to be something quite a bit more special!

“The race is such a spectacle and so prestigious, and it’s a track I like, so I’m super excited and looking forward to getting out there.

“I’m also really pleased to be part of Williams’ 750th race celebrations throughout the Monaco weekend. It’s a huge achievement for the team and I’ll be proud to have the names of 100 of our supporters with me on the halo.”