Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Hemric on poles for Dover

Martin Truex Jr. and Daniel Hemric will have good starting spots for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series‘ Drydene-filled weekend at Dover International Speedway. Hemric will start on the pole for Saturday’s Drydene 200 while Truex, coming off his third win of the year, does so for Sunday’s Drydene 400.

Cup: JGR front row with Truex and Hamlin

Truex is on a roll in 2021. The only Cup driver to have multiple wins so far, he notched his third in a dominant performance on Sunday at Darlington. Sunday’s race will be his second time starting on the pole in 2021 after first doing so at Richmond, where he finished fifth. He has three career Cup wins at Dover, with the last coming in 2019, while he has finished second in his last three starts there.

Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin starts alongside Truex in the points leader’s seventh front-row position of the year. While he has yet to win in 2021, he won the first of two races at Dover in 2020.

The lone driver change from Darlington is Rick Ware Racing‘s multi-man #53 as Garrett Smithley takes over from J.J. Yeley. It will be his seventh start of the year.

Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer 1 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 6 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 8 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 10 17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing Ford 11 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 13 6 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford 14 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 15 2 Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 16 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 17 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 18 21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing Ford 19 42 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 20 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 21 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 23 43 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet 24 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 25 37 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 26 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 38 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 1 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 29 77 Justin Haley* Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 30 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 31 78 B.J. McLeod* Live Fast Motorsports Ford 32 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 33 15 James Davison Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 34 51 Cody Ware* Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 35 00 Quin Houff StarCom Racing Chevrolet 36 53 Garrett Smithley* Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 37 52 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing Ford Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Ineligible for Cup points

Xfinity: Hemric on pole for second time

Hemric is still seeking his first career national series victory. For the third time since his return to the Xfinity Series, he will start on the front row in Saturday’s race after finishing fourth at Darlington. It is his second pole of the year after first doing so at Phoenix, where he won a stage but finished twenty-third after hitting the wall in overtime. In five total Xfinity starts at Dover, he has four top tens and a best finish of third in the 2018 spring event. He started on the pole for the 2018 fall race and finished seventh.

Darlington victor Justin Allgaier starts second; it is his third time starting in the top two in 2021. Allgaier is a two-time Xfinity winner at Dover in 2018 spring and 2020 Race #1.

Multiple driver swaps have taken place for the race. JD Motorsports team-mates Ryan Vargas and Landon Cassill switch cars with the former now in the #4 and the latter in the #6, likely in an effort to boost the #6’s owner points standing as it is currently thirty-seventh. Yeley will drive Our Motorsports‘s #23 for the first time after Tanner Berryhill ran it at Darlington. B.J. McLeod will drive his team’s #99 as Ryan Ellis steps aside. Camping World Truck Series points leader John Hunter Nemechek replaces Brandon Gdovic in his first start for Sam Hunt Racing. Cody Ware is in the RWR/SS-Green Light Racing #17 entry driven by Yeley.

In the #90 for DGM Racing (which McLeod ran at Darlington) will be series newcomer Kyle Sieg. The younger brother of Xfinity regular Ryan Sieg, Kyle is currently competing in the ARCA Menards Series where he sits fourth in points with a best finish of fourth at Phoenix.

Jordan Anderson, Andy Lally, and Ronnie Bassett Jr. miss the race as usual. However, they will be granted an opportunity to compete next week at Circuit of the Americas as NASCAR will finally allow qualifying.