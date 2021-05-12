NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Hemric on poles for Dover

By
3 Mins read
Share
Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. and Daniel Hemric will have good starting spots for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series‘ Drydene-filled weekend at Dover International Speedway. Hemric will start on the pole for Saturday’s Drydene 200 while Truex, coming off his third win of the year, does so for Sunday’s Drydene 400.

Cup: JGR front row with Truex and Hamlin

Truex is on a roll in 2021. The only Cup driver to have multiple wins so far, he notched his third in a dominant performance on Sunday at Darlington. Sunday’s race will be his second time starting on the pole in 2021 after first doing so at Richmond, where he finished fifth. He has three career Cup wins at Dover, with the last coming in 2019, while he has finished second in his last three starts there.

Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin starts alongside Truex in the points leader’s seventh front-row position of the year. While he has yet to win in 2021, he won the first of two races at Dover in 2020.

The lone driver change from Darlington is Rick Ware Racing‘s multi-man #53 as Garrett Smithley takes over from J.J. Yeley. It will be his seventh start of the year.

StartNumberDriverTeamManufacturer
119Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
211Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
324William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
45Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
54Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord
618Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
712Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
89Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
922Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
1017Chris BuescherRoush Fenway RacingFord
1120Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
128Tyler ReddickRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
136Ryan NewmanRoush Fenway RacingFord
143Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
152Brad KeselowskiTeam PenskeFord
1648Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
1714Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord
1821Matt DiBenedettoWood Brothers RacingFord
1942Ross ChastainChip Ganassi RacingChevrolet
2047Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
2134Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
2223Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
2343Erik JonesRichard Petty MotorsportsChevrolet
2499Daniel SuárezTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet
2537Ryan PreeceJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
267Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
2738Anthony AlfredoFront Row MotorsportsFord
281Kurt BuschChip Ganassi RacingChevrolet
2977Justin Haley*Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
3041Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord
3178B.J. McLeod*Live Fast MotorsportsFord
3210Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas RacingFord
3315James DavisonRick Ware RacingChevrolet
3451Cody Ware*Rick Ware RacingChevrolet
3500Quin HouffStarCom RacingChevrolet
3653Garrett Smithley*Rick Ware RacingChevrolet
3752Josh BilickiRick Ware RacingFord
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for Cup points
Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Xfinity: Hemric on pole for second time

Hemric is still seeking his first career national series victory. For the third time since his return to the Xfinity Series, he will start on the front row in Saturday’s race after finishing fourth at Darlington. It is his second pole of the year after first doing so at Phoenix, where he won a stage but finished twenty-third after hitting the wall in overtime. In five total Xfinity starts at Dover, he has four top tens and a best finish of third in the 2018 spring event. He started on the pole for the 2018 fall race and finished seventh.

Darlington victor Justin Allgaier starts second; it is his third time starting in the top two in 2021. Allgaier is a two-time Xfinity winner at Dover in 2018 spring and 2020 Race #1.

Multiple driver swaps have taken place for the race. JD Motorsports team-mates Ryan Vargas and Landon Cassill switch cars with the former now in the #4 and the latter in the #6, likely in an effort to boost the #6’s owner points standing as it is currently thirty-seventh. Yeley will drive Our Motorsports‘s #23 for the first time after Tanner Berryhill ran it at Darlington. B.J. McLeod will drive his team’s #99 as Ryan Ellis steps aside. Camping World Truck Series points leader John Hunter Nemechek replaces Brandon Gdovic in his first start for Sam Hunt Racing. Cody Ware is in the RWR/SS-Green Light Racing #17 entry driven by Yeley.

In the #90 for DGM Racing (which McLeod ran at Darlington) will be series newcomer Kyle Sieg. The younger brother of Xfinity regular Ryan Sieg, Kyle is currently competing in the ARCA Menards Series where he sits fourth in points with a best finish of fourth at Phoenix.

Jordan Anderson, Andy Lally, and Ronnie Bassett Jr. miss the race as usual. However, they will be granted an opportunity to compete next week at Circuit of the Americas as NASCAR will finally allow qualifying.

StartNumberDriverTeamManufacturer
118Daniel HemricJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
27Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet
319Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
420Harrison BurtonJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
58Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet
616A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
751Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet
811Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
902Brett MoffittOur MotorsportsChevrolet
101Michael AnnettJR MotorsportsChevrolet
1139Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord
1254Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
1310Jeb BurtonKaulig RacingChevrolet
142Myatt SniderRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
1522Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
1644Tommy Joe MartinsMartins MotorsportsChevrolet
1736Alex LabbéDGM RacingChevrolet
1868Brandon BrownBrandonbilt MotorsportsChevrolet
1998Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord
2061David StarrMBM MotorsportsToyota
2166Timmy Hill*MBM MotorsportsFord
224Ryan VargasJD MotorsportsChevrolet
2399B.J. McLeodB.J. McLeod MotorsportsToyota
2415Colby HowardJD MotorsportsChevrolet
2574Bayley Currey*Mike Harmon RacingChevrolet
2617Cody WareSS-Green Light RaicngChevrolet
279Noah GragsonJR MotorsportsChevrolet
280Jeffrey EarnhardtJD MotorsportsChevrolet
2992Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet
3047Kyle WeathermanMike Harmon RacingChevrolet
3178Jesse LittleB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet
3223J.J. YeleyOur MotorsportsChevrolet
3326John Hunter Nemechek*Sam Hunt RacingToyota
3448Jade BufordBig Machine RacingChevrolet
3590Kyle SiegDGM RacingChevrolet
3607Joe Graf Jr.SS-Green Light RaicngChevrolet
376Landon CassillJD MotorsportsChevrolet
3813Matt JaskolMBM MotorsportsToyota
395Matt MillsB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet
4052Gray GauldingJimmy Means RacingChevrolet
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for Xfinity points
Share
Related posts
NASCAR Cup Series

Penske pals Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano without crew chiefs for Dover

By
1 Mins read
Team Penske drivers Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano will not have crew chiefs Jeremy Bullins and Paul Wolfe for Dover. Bullins remains out due to protocol while Wolfe is suspended for a lug nut violation.
NASCAR Cup Series

Rolex 24 LMP2 winner Kyle Tilley to make NASCAR debut at COTA, running 4 races for Live Fast

By
3 Mins read
Kyle Tilley, who won the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona’s LMP2 class in February, will run 4 NASCAR Cup races for Live Fast Motorsports beginning with Circuit of the Americas.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Cole Custer enters COTA Xfinity for Ware/SSGLR

By
2 Mins read
Cole Custer will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start since 2019 when he enters the race at Circuit of the Americas for Rick Ware Racing/SS-Green Light Racing.