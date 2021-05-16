McLaren to run a special Gulf Oil livery for Monaco Grand Prix

McLaren F1 Team and Gulf Oil International will be celebrating their partnership with a one-off limited edition livery for the historic Monaco Grand Prix.

The team announced the news via a short two-minute film showing the history between the two brands.

Not only will the car be having a new look but also the whole team. Drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo will have newly designed race suits for the weekend. The race team kit and all social media will also be changed to reflect the theme.

Both drivers will also be wearing specially designed race helmets that will be raffled off of the team’s mental health charity partner, Mind.

Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer of McLaren Racing, believes design has always been important at McLaren and is proud to celebrate the team’s history with Gulf.

“This will be McLaren’s homage to Gulf’s celebrated race car design. We’re enormous fans of brave and bold design, and the striking Gulf blue is among the most loved liveries in racing, a celebrated piece of culture which transcends the world of motorsport.

“Design has always been important to McLaren – you see this in everything we do from our return to papaya to our stunning headquarters, the McLaren Technology Centre. We’re excited to exhibit this as a team and celebrate our proud association with Gulf in Monaco.”

Mike Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Oil, is thrilled to finally unveil this special livery to motorsport fans.

“Gulf and McLaren have a relationship that dates back to 1968 and is one of the most successful partnerships in motorsport. We are incredibly excited to pay tribute to this heritage with our classic livery design at the Monaco Grand Prix, the most spectacular and stylish event on the Formula 1 calendar.

“To see the reaction of both Lando and Daniel as well as the whole McLaren team to this livery has been really special and we are thrilled to unveil it to motorsport fans around the world.

“The distinguished racing blue and fluro orange Gulf colourways are iconic, so to mark our return to Formula 1 and showcase the livery in Monaco with McLaren is a great celebration of our bold and colourful place within the sport.”