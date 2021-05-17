McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “The entire team is excited to be back racing in the principality”

Andreas Seidl says everyone within the McLaren F1 Team are ready to return to the racetrack around Monte Carlo this weekend, particularly running in their one-off Gulf colour scheme.

The Monaco Grand Prix was missing from the calendar in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but makes its return this weekend, and Seidl says everyone is excited to be back.

“After a close and exciting start to the season, we’re looking forward to returning to Monaco for the first time since 2019,” said Seidl. “We all missed this iconic street circuit last year, and the entire team is excited to be back racing in the principality once again.

“This weekend we’ll be running an incredible one-off livery in partnership with Gulf Oil International. The Gulf racing blue and fluro orange marks a significant departure from our usual livery, and I’m sure the fans are going to love seeing it out on track.

“A big thank you to all of those in our team that have worked so hard to make this exciting activity a reality alongside their regular duties.”

Seidl says the team will be looking to extend their unbroken run of points scores in 2021 around the street circuit, and they will continue to focus on pushing themselves to bigger and better things.

Both Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo have scored points in each of the first four races, and McLaren sit third in the Constructors’ Championship heading to the principality, five points clear of Scuderia Ferrari.

“Monaco is an exciting and outstanding track on the calendar and poses a unique challenge in Formula 1,” said Seidl. “The team, as always, will be focused on our performance and operational execution.

“We must be ready to take every opportunity to score good points whenever we can. We’ve been able to achieve that at every race so far, with both drivers scoring points at each grand prix. We’re ready for the fight and another exciting weekend of racing.”