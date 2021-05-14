Formula 1

Turkish Grand Prix Dropped from 2021 Calendar, Austria to Host Two Races

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: LAT Images

Just weeks after being announced to replace the Canadian Grand Prix, the Turkish Grand Prix has been cancelled for 2021, with a second race now set to take place at the Red Bull Ring at the end of June and beginning of July.

The calendar has been reshuffled to make space for the second-ever Styrian Grand Prix, with a week’s gap now following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix before the French Grand Prix, which now moves a week forward to June 20.

The Styrian Grand Prix now takes place on June 27, before the Red Bull Ring hosts the Austrian Grand Prix a week later on 4 July.  It is the second season running where the track will host two races, having opened the delayed 2020 season with a double-header event.

Officials in Turkey have requested to be considered for a race later in the year if possible, but at this time there are no plans to reinstate a race that was only on the reserve list initially.

“We were all looking forward to racing in Turkey but the travel restrictions in place have meant we are not able to be there in June,” said Stefano Domenicali, the President and CEO of Formula 1. 

“Formula 1 has shown again that it is able to react quickly to developments and find solutions and we are delighted that we will have a double header in Austria meaning our season remains at 23 races.

“I want to thank the promoter and authorities in Turkey for all of their efforts in recent weeks and want to thank the promoters in France and Austria for their speed, flexibility and enthusiasm in accommodating this solution.

“We have had very good conversations will all the other promoters since the start of the year and continue to work closely with them during this period.”

Remainder of 2021 Calendar

RoundDateRaceVenue
520-23 MayMonaco Grand PrixCircuit de Monaco
64-6 JuneAzerbaijan Grand PrixBaku City Circuit
718-20 JuneFrench Grand PrixCircuit Paul Ricard
825-27 JuneStyrian Grand PrixRed Bull Ring
92-4 JulyAustrian Grand PrixRed Bull Ring
1016-18 JulyBritish Grand PrixSilverstone Circuit
1130 July-1 AugustHungarian Grand PrixHungaroring
1227-29 AugustBelgian Grand PrixSpa-Francorchamps
133-5 SeptemberDutch Grand PrixCircuit Zandvoort
1410-12 SeptemberItalian Grand PrixAutodromo Nazionale Monza
1524-26 SeptemberRussian Grand PrixSochi Autodrom
161-3 OctoberSingapore Grand PrixMarina Bay Street Circuit
178-10 OctoberJapanese Grand PrixSuzuka International Racing Course
1822-24 OctoberUnited States Grand PrixCircuit of the Americas
1929-31 OctoberMexico City Grand PrixAutodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
205-7 NovemberSão Paulo Grand PrixAutódromo José Carlos Pace
2119-21 NovemberAustralian Grand PrixAlbert Park
223-5 DecemberSaudi Arabian Grand PrixJeddah Street Circuit
2310-12 DecemberAbu Dhabi Grand PrixYas Marina Circuit
Share
Related posts
Formula 1

Pirelli’s Mario Isola: “It soon became apparent that two stops were necessary”

By
1 Mins read
The abrasive nature of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya meant a two-stop strategy was the best way to attack last Sunday’s sixty-six-lap Spanish Grand Prix, according to Pirelli’s Mario Isola.
Formula 1

Williams’ Dave Robson: “Once again, the top-10 was agonisingly close”

By
1 Mins read
The Williams team remain completely motivated after getting close to the points in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.
Formula 1

George Russell: “We were so close to a much better result”

By
2 Mins read
George Russell was involved in the tight battle for tenth place in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix before slipping to fourteenth at the chequered flag as he struggled with old tyres.

Leave a Reply