Turkish Grand Prix Dropped from 2021 Calendar, Austria to Host Two Races

Just weeks after being announced to replace the Canadian Grand Prix, the Turkish Grand Prix has been cancelled for 2021, with a second race now set to take place at the Red Bull Ring at the end of June and beginning of July.

The calendar has been reshuffled to make space for the second-ever Styrian Grand Prix, with a week’s gap now following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix before the French Grand Prix, which now moves a week forward to June 20.

The Styrian Grand Prix now takes place on June 27, before the Red Bull Ring hosts the Austrian Grand Prix a week later on 4 July. It is the second season running where the track will host two races, having opened the delayed 2020 season with a double-header event.

Officials in Turkey have requested to be considered for a race later in the year if possible, but at this time there are no plans to reinstate a race that was only on the reserve list initially.

“We were all looking forward to racing in Turkey but the travel restrictions in place have meant we are not able to be there in June,” said Stefano Domenicali, the President and CEO of Formula 1.

“Formula 1 has shown again that it is able to react quickly to developments and find solutions and we are delighted that we will have a double header in Austria meaning our season remains at 23 races.

“I want to thank the promoter and authorities in Turkey for all of their efforts in recent weeks and want to thank the promoters in France and Austria for their speed, flexibility and enthusiasm in accommodating this solution.

“We have had very good conversations will all the other promoters since the start of the year and continue to work closely with them during this period.”

