Ultimate Speed coming to British GT in 2021

Ultimate Speed will enter an Aston Martin Vantage in the GT3 class for four rounds of the Intelligent Money British GT Championship this season.

The team ran wildcard entries at Donington Park and the Silverstone 500 last year, one of 38 entrants for the season finale which saw Barwell Motorsport take the title with Sandy Mitchell and Rob Collard.

Ultimate Speed’s Silver-Am pairing of Matt Manderson and Mike Brown will contest the season opener at Brands Hatch on 22/23 May, as well as Donington and Snetterton over the summer. They also plan to be on the grid for the final round at Donington in October.

The new Silver-Am class replaces the outlawed Silver Cup which allowed Mitchell and Collard to pair up for the title with Barwell last year.

There will be four Silver-Am entries on the grid for most rounds this season, with Team ABBA Racing‘s father-son line-up of Richard and Sam Neary, Stewart and Lewis Proctor at Balfe Motorsport, and Simon Green Motorsport‘s Ross Wylie and Lucky Khera running the full British GT season.

“We always enjoy our British GT outings – first and foremost we want to have fun so decided to increase our commitment this year after switching from old to new Vantage in 2020,” said Brown.

“We should be closer to the established pairings with more testing and mileage, and Silver-Am really gives us something to aim at.”

The 2021 Intelligent Money British GT Championship begins at Brands Hatch on 22/23 May, supported by the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship.

