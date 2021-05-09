WRC using Sustainable Fuels for 2022

It is all change for the World Rally Championship in 2022. Not only is the series receiving brand-new hybrid power units, but it has also been confirmed that the internal combustion component will run on 100% Sustainable Fuels, supplied exclusively by P1 Racing Fuels. The partnership between P1 Racing Fuels and the WRC will run for three years.

The fuel will be comprised of bio-fuel elements that are derived from biomass and hydrocarbon-based synthetic fuels. A guide below details the process of the fuel’s production;

Photo Credit: wrc.com

P1 Racing Fuels have several decades of experience in racing with expertise in R&D and technological development. The Hydrocarbon-based fossil-free fuel that they have created for the WRC will be the first of its kind to be used in an FIA World Championship. The choice to implement eco-fuels into the WRC’s premier category of Rally1 vehicles comes in tandem with the class’ decision to switch to hybrid powertrains for next year. The WRC and its promoters feel that a sustainable fuel compliments the new powertrain well, as a part of the sports focus on sustainable innovation and reducing its environmental impact.

P1 Racing Fuels were chosen after a rigorous selection process and won out over competitors over several key factors. These factors included; technical competence, costs, compatibility with powertrain and Percentage of sustainable elements compliant with FIA standards in the proposed fuel.

Becoming the first FIA World Championship to use sustainable fuels is a massive deal, and represents the FIA’s commitment to investigating the possibilities of the aforementioned fuels;

“The FIA is strongly committed to leading motor sport and mobility into a low carbon future. By introducing sustainable fuel along with the hybrid technology for Rally1, we are taking a significant step towards the new era of the FIA World Rally Championship in 2022,” said President of the FIA Jean Todt.

Martin Popilka, CEO at P1 Racing Fuels is understandably delighted at his companies partnership with the WRC;

“Motor sport has long been an arena where innovations that shape the future of mobility are born. This is why P1 Fuels is especially proud to bring the first fully renewable fuel to the stages of the WRC.”

Not only is it a big occasion for the WRC, P1 and world motorsport, but motoring itself will feel the ramifications of this new venture, as Popilka goes on to explain;

“Providing an innovative, sustainable and cost-efficient fuel available at scale is not only exciting for the world of motor sport, but the world of motoring, a promising sign that the future of carbon-neutral production automobiles is now a step closer to reality,” he says.

Jona Siebel, WRC Promoter CEO, is understandably very happy with the fuel announcement, he said:

“The technology behind sustainable fuels is changing rapidly. Therefore, a lot of effort was invested to find the best available solution – and we can be proud of the outcome.”

He also pointed out that the WRC is acting as a pioneer;

“The chosen blend of advanced biofuel and innovative e-fuel components makes WRC a real leader in sustainable motor sports with everyday cars. The WRC is a tremendous platform to develop and validate this innovative fuel in mass-produced vehicles, on real roads and under all circumstances. What we will learn by using this fuel on the WRC stages can ultimately benefit road users all over the world.”

If the new eco-fuels prove to be a success, then perhaps it won’t be too long before other sports, and road cars follow.