Charles Leclerc: “We did a good job in both the qualifying and race simulations”

Charles Leclerc was happy with how his car felt during Friday’s running at the Hungaroring, with the Monegasque racer pleased to get through his planned programme.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver ended seventh fastest in the morning session and eleventh in the afternoon, and although he missed out on the top ten in the second session, he was happy with the pace of the SF71 across both short and long runs despite the extreme temperatures in Hungary.

Leclerc knows Qualifying on Saturday will be extremely important, so they will be looking to maximise their potential heading into the session.

“It was a good day,” Leclerc said. “We went through our planned programme and I was quite happy with how I felt in the car.

“The conditions changed slightly from FP1 to FP2, but we did a good job in both the qualifying and race simulations. What we need to focus on the most is our qualifying performance. It will be quite tricky to overtake, so we have to be a bit stronger here on Saturday than we have been recently at some of the other circuits.

“It was very warm today, and all of us had to adapt to the heat in our cars. But the temperature can also affect other things, such as tyre management. It looks like the weather could be variable for the rest of the weekend, which could mix things up again.”

“FP2 proved to be a bit more complicated” – Carlos Sainz Jr.

Team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr. felt it was a tricky Friday, despite the Spaniard placing fourth fastest in the morning session at the Hungaroring.

Sainz felt the afternoon session in which he finished twelfth was more complicated, with his own pace not improving as much as others around him, meaning there is a lot for him and the team to analyse ahead of Saturday’s running.

“Today was a tricky Friday,” said Sainz. “FP1 was a decent session but FP2 proved to be a bit more complicated. The car didn’t feel any worse, but while the others managed to improve, we went backwards.

“This is something to analyse before tomorrow, when there is some risk of rain and things could get interesting.”

Ahead of final practice, it was announced that Sainz will take his third and final allowed power unit of the season after Ferrari identified an issue with the engine he was expected to use this weekend.