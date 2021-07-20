“I would’ve loved to have a chance to fight for P3” – Lando Norris

Lando Norris continued his immaculate form of finishing every race so far this season in the points, after finishing fourth at the British Grand Prix. Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo secured his best finish yet for the Mclaren F1 Team after crossing the line in fifth.

Had it not been for a slow pit-stop, Norris may have found himself on the podium at his home race. Unfortunately for him his stop was horrendous, a wheel-nut issue meant he was in the pits for much longer than he would’ve liked. Norris was third at the time of making his stop with Valtteri Bottas following closely in fourth.

The slow stop allowed the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team a chance to pit Bottas to perform the overcut on Norris, dropping the Brit off the rostrum. In the end Norris simply didn’t have the pace for a podium, nevertheless an excellent fourth means he is still the only driver to finish in the points at every race so far this season.

Norris is frustrated to have missed out on the podium but is still happy with the end result.

“A bit of a frustrating race, but also a lot of positives and in the end I’m happy with the result. I would’ve loved to have a chance to fight for P3 – the pit-stop meant we weren’t able to, but I don’t really think it would’ve changed the end result. A good job by the whole team and thanks to them for giving me a great car this weekend. Fourth and fifth for us is a great result and now for one more race before the summer break. We’ll keep it up and try to do better next time.

“It was lovely to see all the fans in the grandstands – it made it a lot more special, and seeing them all waving and cheering on the in-lap was cool as well. Thanks to all of them for coming out to support and making it a more enjoyable and special weekend – hopefully we’ll see them again soon.”

“I’m super happy to end with fifth” – Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo capped off his best weekend yet for Mclaren with a well-fought fifth place, having defended Scuderia Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr for the majority of the race.

The sold-out grandstands were all behind Ricciardo in the papaya Mclaren, the Australian loved seeing so many fans back and wearing Mclaren merchandise! Ricciardo will be hoping that his brilliant weekend at Silverstone will help him push even further up the field, and more importantly ahead of his team-mate.

Ricciardo mentioned how he actually struggled for pace, making his fifth place even more miraculous on what was an excellent day for the team.

“From a team point of view, it was a good day, with both cars in the top five. It’s the first time this year that I’ve had a top five, so I’ll take some positives from that – definitely a good day.

“I did struggle with outright pace. There were parts of the race where I felt I couldn’t do that much more, so I’ve still got areas to work on with myself, and getting the car more to my liking, but nonetheless it was good to hold off Carlos. He was a lot quicker! He caught me extremely quickly and I knew that if I was mistake-free, I’d have half-a-chance. From that point of view, I’m super happy to end up fifth.

“Finally, it was great to see so many fans back in the stands here today. As a driver, it really means a lot to hear them cheering you on. There’s been plenty of McLaren caps in the grandstands too, so that’s awesome to see. I’m definitely feeling the love.”