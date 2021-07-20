“It was a very well-managed race” – Alpine’s Marcin Budkowski

The Alpine F1 Team had an excellent British Grand Prix, with both Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon finishing in the points in seventh and ninth respectively.

Alpine had a much needed double points finish at Silverstone, after the team managed a great strategy with both drivers. Alonso with his seventh place finish extended his run of consecutive points finishes to five races, it could have come to a crashing end for the Spaniard after he had an off on his way to the grid. Thankfully for Alonso the damage to the diffuser wasn’t extensive.

It was a much welcomed return to the points for Ocon at the British Grand Prix, the Frenchman’s last time finishing in the points before Silverstone was the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alpine Executive Director Marcin Budkowski is very pleased to have both cars finish in the points and also sends his best wishes to Max Verstappen. The Dutchman had a heavy crash on the opening lap after colliding with Lewis Hamilton, the red flag was brought out as a result.

“Overall it’s been a positive weekend for us; a great Sprint, double points and nice to see Esteban back to form. The race didn’t start the best way with Fernando having an off on his way to the grid and damaging his diffuser. We made all the repairs we could on the grid but had to start the race with a slightly damaged car and a performance deficit. Both drivers lost some positions at the start, but it went a lot better on the restart after the red flag.

“From that point on, it was a very well-managed race from a strategy and pace point of view. Fernando actually managed the pace in a very strategic way by creating a DRS train to protect his position. It was a while since we placed both cars in the points and it allowed us to outscore our nearest competitors in the Constructors’ Championship. We also send our best wishes to Max and hope he is OK.”