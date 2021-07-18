“It’s been difficult for us this weekend” – AlphaTauri’s Jody Egginton

It has been a disappointing weekend so far for the Scuderia AlphaTauri team at the 2021 British Grand Prix. Both the drivers will start outside the top ten positions. Pierre Gasly has consistently qualified in the top ten positions this season. But in Friday’s qualification, the Frenchman was eliminated before the final qualification session as he finished in twelfth position.

Gasly did not improve his position in the Sprint Qualifying race and will start in twelfth position in the race. Yuki Tsunoda was eliminated after the first qualification session as he finished in sixteenth position. Tsunoda did not improve on this position in the Sprint Qualifying race.

Jody Egginton, the Technical DIrector of the AlphaTauri team, was disappointed with the performance and said: “Today was always going to be a challenge. With yesterday’s Qualifying not quite going to plan for the team, both cars were starting out of position in today’s Sprint Qualifying and that was always going to be tricky.

“As expected, a train of cars formed that we needed to make our way through and unfortunately, that just wasn’t possible today. It’s not been a fantastic day for us, so we’ve just got to see if we can recover it tomorrow in the longer race. It’s been difficult for us this weekend so far, compared to our normal performance, so there’s lots of data to review tonight and we’ll see if we can extract anything further from the car tomorrow.”

The AlphaTauri team lies in fifth position in the constructors’ championship and is in a close fight with the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team and the Alpine F1 team and will hope that they are able to recover during the race and not yield ground to these two teams.