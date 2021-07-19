Lewis Hamilton subjected to racist abuse following controversial British Grand Prix with F1, FIA and Mercedes all condemning the actions.

Formula 1, the FIA and the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, have all come forward releasing a joint statement condemning the disgusting racist abuse Lewis Hamilton has been subject to on social media, following his controversial victory at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton took his eighth victory at Silverstone, after making an incredible comeback from serving a ten-second time penalty for colliding with championship leader Max Verstappen on the opening lap. As the drivers went into the terrifyingly quick Copse corner, Hamilton was on the inside of Verstappen but not quite ahead, the pair collided as they entered the corner with Hamilton hitting the right-rear on Verstappen’s car.

The collision sent Verstappen spinning into the barrier and experiencing an impact measured at 51G’s. The race was red flagged as a result and Hamilton was awarded a ten-second time penalty. After the crash Verstappen took a precautionary trip to the local hospital for a check-up. Despite the penalty Hamilton drove remarkably well to make up the time lost when observing the penalty, and claim another famous win at Silverstone.

Unfortunately when the race restarted, monkey emojis, racist slurs and death threats all directed at Hamilton, were being posted online at a horrendous rate in the comment section of Mercedes and Hamilton’s posts.

Verstappen added yet more drama to the already heated incident, after tweeting at his disgust that Hamilton celebrated so dramatically despite the Dutchman being in hospital. Red Bull Racing bosses including Helmut Marko and Christian Horner, both came forward as well to express their disgust at Hamilton’s actions on track.

The unforgivable and completely disgusting racist abuse that Hamilton has been subject too since the collision, has since been condemned in a joint statement by Formula 1, the FIA and Mercedes. The statement reads:

“During, and after, yesterday’s British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subjected to multiple instances of racist abuse on social media following an in-race collision.

“Formula 1, The FIA and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms. These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions.

“Formula 1, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated.”

Many other teams and drivers have since come forward showing support for Hamilton, including Red Bull, who’s statement said:

“While we may be fierce rivals on-track, we are all united against racism. We condemn racist abuse of any kind towards out team, our competitors and our fans. As a team we are disgusted and saddened to witness the racist abuse Lewis endured yesterday on social media after the collision with Max. There is never any excuse for it, there is certainly no place for it in our sport and those responsible should be held accountable.”