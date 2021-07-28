Max Verstappen: “I’m happy to get back on track in Hungary this weekend”

Max Verstappen is looking ahead to this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix with the aim of forgetting what happened in the British Grand Prix.

The championship leading Red Bull Racing driver collided with main rival Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap at Silverstone and ended up having a big crash into the barriers at Copse Corner, but he escaped with just a little bruising.

Verstappen says he used a twenty-four-hour sim race earlier this week to see how it felt to be sat in one position for a significant amount of time, but he felt good coming through that and ready for the race at the Hungaroring this weekend.

“I’m happy to get back on track in Hungary this weekend, especially after the last race result,” said Verstappen. “I’m a little bruised of course but that’s normal after such a big impact but I’m training and feeling good.

“I did a 24hr sim race this week and it was a good test to see how my body would react to spending time sat in one position and behind screens for a long time, I felt absolutely fine which makes me feel positive heading into the weekend. I’m definitely ready to go again!”

Verstappen says he has been ignoring the media hype following his high-profile collision with Hamilton, but he has his own opinion on what went down, and he trusts his team will take care of the official side of things.

He was not best pleased with the actions of Hamilton on lap one, but his attention has already moved on from Silverstone as he aims to return to winning ways at the Hungaroring this weekend.

“I don’t have much to say on all the media hype and to be honest I am not interested in getting involved in any of that,” said the Dutchman. “I know what happened at Silverstone as I was in the car and obviously I feel a certain way about how my race ended but now I’m just focusing on making sure we are the best we can be on track so we can stay ahead in the championship.

“The Team can take care of the official side of things and anything that needs looking into after the crash but my job is the same as always – to be the best I can and try to win on Sunday.

“I enjoy Hungary as a track and let’s hope there is a little less action on the way to the grid as the mechanics worked some sort of miracle to get my car out for the race last year!”

“We are doing everything we can to come back strong” – Sergio Pérez

Team-mate Sergio Pérez had a very poor weekend at Silverstone, with the Mexican spinning during the first-ever Sprint Qualifying race on Saturday before finishing outside the points on Sunday.

Pérez says he is looking to bounce back this weekend in Hungary and fight at the front of the field, something he could not do at Silverstone.

“Silverstone was a poor weekend for me and one to forget,” said Pérez. “I enjoyed the sprint race format though, it demands a lot more from the drivers with two races and two starts. It was definitely different, that’s for sure.

“Now I am fully focused on Hungary and we plan to bounce back. We are very motivated as a Team, we have worked really hard this week and we are doing everything we can to come back strong.”

Pérez says the Hungaroring is a very technical track, something akin to the Circuit de Monaco, and he is aiming to go into the summer break with a strong result.

“The Hungaroring is a very unique track and it’s very similar to Monaco with the high levels of downforce, it’s a very technical track,” said Pérez.

“I’m looking forward to having a strong weekend at the last race before the summer holidays…that’s the only way we can have a good holiday, making sure that we have a strong weekend in Budapest [laughs]!”