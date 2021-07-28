McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “As always, the aim is to score a good haul of points”

Andreas Seidl says the McLaren F1 Team will be looking to score a good number of points in the final race before the summer break in Hungary as they bid to extend their advantage over Scuderia Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship.

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo finished fourth and fifth in the British Grand Prix last time out, but McLaren saw their points advantage over Ferrari reduce as Charles Leclerc took second and Carlos Sainz Jr. sixth at Silverstone.

Seidl, the Team Principal at McLaren, says the Hungaroring will pose a much different challenge to what they faced at Silverstone and at the Red Bull Ring, but the team and engine partners Mercedes HPP will be doing everything they can to score points and go into the break with confidence.

“The Hungaroring presents the team with an interesting challenge compared to the relatively high-speed tracks of Austria and Silverstone,” said Seidl. “With high downforce levels and a tight, twisting layout, it’s no surprise many often describe the circuit as Monaco without the walls.

“The team, along with Lando and Daniel, has done a fantastic job so far to put us in this position in the Constructors’ Championship, but we know the fight is far from over, and momentum could shift away from us with a single difficult weekend. The challenges posed by the Hungaroring may not suit our car as much as other circuits on the calendar, but much of the fight for third this year will be decided by how well we perform at tracks that don’t naturally play to our strengths.

“We’ll be working hard as a team, alongside Mercedes HPP, to ensure we maximise any opportunities that present themselves over the weekend. As always, the aim is to score a good haul of points and keep pushing for the highest possible position in the Constructors’ Championship.

“The team will be giving it all this weekend before we have a chance to regroup and recharge over the summer break.”