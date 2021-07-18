Formula 1

Red Bull Racing team statement on Max Verstappen’s condition following high-speed crash

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Mark Thompson/ Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Following Max Verstappen’s high speed crash at Copse Corner after colliding with Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing have released the following statement on the Dutchman’s current condition.

“Following a first lap incident at Copse Corner between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix, we can confirm that Max Verstappen walked away from his car and was immediately taken to Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre.

“Following an assessment by the trackside doctors at Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre, Max was taken by helicopter to Coventry Hospital for further tests and observation.

“We are pleased to confirm that Max was released from hospital at 22:00 this evening, following a thorough medical examination, without any major injuries. 

“Max and the Team would like to thank the trackside Marshalls and medical staff for their exceptional care both on-site at Silverstone and at Coventry Hospital.”

Share
165 posts

About author
Aspiring motorsport presenter/commentator with a passion for writing.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

"It always takes two to Tango" - Mercedes' Toto Wolff

By
2 Mins read
Mercedes have closed to within four points of Red Bull after Lewis Hamilton won a controversial British Grand Prix, which saw Hamilton and Verstappen collide on the opening lap at Copse sending the Dutchman flying into the barrier.
Formula 1

"He didn't leave me any space" - Lewis Hamilton

By
3 Mins read
Lewis Hamilton won his eighth British Grand Prix in front of a sold-out crowd after making incredible comeback following a ten-second time penalty for high-speed collision with Max Verstappen. Valtteri Bottas finished third.
Formula 1

Controversy at Copse as Hamilton takes it home at Silverstone

By
3 Mins read
Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix in controversial fashion after a Lap 1 clash with Max Verstappen and a relatively light penalty for his actions