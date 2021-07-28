Robert Kubica to Run Opening Free Practice with Alfa Romeo in Hungary

Robert Kubica will take part in the first free practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend for Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN on Friday.

The Polish racer will take over the car of Kimi Räikkönen at the Hungaroring for his third practice outing of the season, having previous run in sessions during the Spanish and Styrian Grand Prix weekends.

And Kubica will the focus of the support of many fans, with the Pole aiming to help the team progress ahead of the final race before the summer break.

“It’s always great to be back in the car, especially so in Budapest which is the closest race to Poland on the calendar,” said Kubica. “There are always a lot of Polish fans on the stands and I know there will be a lot of flags to welcome me when I head of out the garage on Friday.

“Of course, once you’re in the car, the focus is on doing the best possible job for the team and on helping our engineers with the set-up of the car. The margins are really small in the midfield so every improvement can be crucial.”

Frédéric Vasseur, the Team Principal at Alfa Romeo, says he is excited to have Kubica back in the car for the third time in 2021, with the Pole having impressed the team in his previous outings.

“Robert has done a really good job for the team so far this season and we’re excited to see him back in the car in Budapest,” said Vasseur.

“His technical feedback has really helped us in setting up the car and we are confident he can help us extracting even more from our package as the season progresses.”