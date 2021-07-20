“We made some good calls on strategy” – Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso extended his points scoring run to five consecutive races, after finishing seventh at the British Grand Prix. Alpine F1 Team team-mate Esteban Ocon finished ninth.

After inheriting seventh place on the grid after an amazing sprint qualifying, Alonso performed valiantly at Silverstone to extend his impressive point scoring run. Alonso remained well in the points the entire race, the Spaniard found himself in sixth after the race restarted because of Max Verstappen’s heavy crash. The veteran was quickly overtaken though by fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr, who’s pace was much stronger.

Other than that it was a comfortable race in the points for Alonso, who kept Lance Stroll behind with ease. Alonso believes the team executed a good strategy.

“It was a good result today and I am happy to score more points for the team. It was a very long, hot race so it was very challenging. I thought we managed the temperatures and the tyres in a good way, and we also kept enough of a gap to Lance (Stroll) behind. We made some good calls on strategy and executed everything well. It was a little bit of a different weekend and we’ll have to see if the fans enjoyed it. We now have two weeks until we go again.”

“We’re back on the pace after three difficult races” – Esteban Ocon

After a troublesome triple-header, Esteban Ocon finally found himself finishing in the points for the first time since the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Frenchman started in ninth and remained towards the foot of the points the entire race. Ocon did drop out of the points briefly late on but with Pierre Gasly and Sergio Pérez both pitting, Ocon was elevated to ninth where he remained for the closing laps.

Ocon is very happy to be back in the points and is hoping to stay there in the coming races.

“It was not an easy race today with everything going on; the red flag, two standing starts, but we’re back in the points and that feels good. It was nice to be fighting and getting the maximum from the car. Tyre management was challenging today but we did everything well. Of course, you always want more, but as a team, we have both cars in the points today and that’s a great reward for everyone’s hard work.

“We’re back on the pace after three difficult races and we aim to keep this going now through to Hungary. We’ll be preparing and working hard for that, to make sure we back this result up. I’m glad Max is OK after the incident, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”