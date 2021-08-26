Formula 1

Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur: “We need to make sure we maximise all opportunities”

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Antonin Vincent / DPPI

Frédéric Vasseur says the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN team will continue to work hard and aim for the kind of results they deserve across the second half of the season after dropping to ninth in the Constructors’ Championship following the results of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Alfa Romeo went into the race at the Hungaroring eighth, but Nicholas Latifi and George Russell scoring points for Williams Racing meant they dropped to ninth, despite Kimi Räikkönen scoring a point himself in tenth place.

Williams maximised their opportunity in Hungary to score those ten points, while Alfa Romeo missed their chances of scoring more points thanks to a number of reasons, most notably a penalty for Räikkönen after he was released into the path of Nikita Mazepin in the pit lane.

Vasseur, the Team Principal of Alfa Romeo, says Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi will need to get the most out of their C41-Ferrari’s across the remainder of the season, starting this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

“The team returns to action with the determination to continue our work and bring home the results we deserve,” said Vasseur.  “The motivation levels are high, both for this season and the next one, and we know we have an opportunity to fight for the points at each track for the remainder of the year.

“We need to make sure we maximise all opportunities to add points to our tally and fight for a better position in the championship: there are plenty of chances to turn this around, starting with this triple-header, and we’re confident we can be in the mix already here in Belgium.”

Formula 1

Kimi Räikkönen: “We need to be sharp and get the most out of our car”

By
2 Mins read
Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi are looking to start the second half of the season on the front foot after Alfa Romeo dropped behind Williams in the Constructors’ Championship after Hungary.
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso Confirmed to Remain with Alpine F1 Team for 2022 Season

By
2 Mins read
Fernando Alonso will race for the Alpine F1 Team in 2022 alongside Esteban Ocon after the team confirmed the news on Thursday.
Formula 1

Alpine’s Marcin Budkowski: “We know it’s a circuit that is less suited to our package”

By
2 Mins read
Spa-Francorchamps will not suit Alpine as much as the Hungaroring did, according to Marcin Budkowski, although they come to Belgium with confidence after Esteban Ocon’s win.